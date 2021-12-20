Andy Cohen, who is vaccinated, previously tested positive for the coronavirus at the start of the pandemic last year

Andy Cohen Says He's 'All Better Now' After Contracting COVID-19 for the Second Time

Andy Cohen has contracted and recovered from COVID-19 for the second time.

On Monday, the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host, 53, confirmed that he had the virus when replying to a fan on Twitter who was asking about why reruns of the nightly talk show had been airing over the past week.

"Andy, did you get the covid and was that why all the WWHLs were reruns?" the fan asked, to which Cohen responded, "Yes! All better now."

TMZ was first to report the news of Cohen's COVID diagnosis, citing sources that said the Bravo producer tested positive two weeks ago, quarantined at home and has since tested negative.

A rep for Cohen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Cohen, who is vaccinated, first battled COVID-19 in March 2020, when the pandemic initially hit the U.S.

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," he shared on Instagram at the time.

"As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better," Cohen continued. "I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."

His more recent bout with COVID comes amid a surge in cases as the highly-contagious omicron variant of the virus spreads across the country.

New York, where Cohen lives with 2½-year-old son Benjamin, has been particularly hard hit by the new wave — the state reported that a record 21,027 people tested positive on Thursday alone.

While the variant seems to evade the previously-effective two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, multiple studies and reports have found that booster shots are effective in preventing COVID-19 infections, even with omicron.

"Our booster vaccine regimens work against Omicron," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said last week, according to The New York Times. "At this point, there is no need for a very specific booster. And so the message remains clear: If you are unvaccinated get vaccinated, and particularly in the arena of omicron if you are fully vaccinated, get your booster shot."

Cohen is set to host CNN's New Year's Eve Live from Times Square along with Anderson Cooper.