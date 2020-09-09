"I just think a pause is a good thing and she will come back renewed and refreshed," Andy Cohen said of Dorinda Medley's RHONY exit

Andy Cohen Says He Hopes Dorinda Medley 'Will Rejoin' RHONY : 'The Door Is Definitely Open'

Cohen, 52, opened up about Medley's exit from the Bravo franchise, explaining during his Sirius XM show Radio Andy on Wednesday that "the door is definitely open" for Medley, 55, to return.

"I love her," Cohen said. "She has been so iconic to the show from the moment she walked in."

However, Cohen admitted: "[Dorinda] would be the first person to tell you that she didn't have a great season this season."

Cohen, who is an executive producer on the series, also addressed reports that Medley was fired. "There was a big story on Page Six that said her turkey baster comment was the last straw for me personally. While I didn't like that comment, that's not true."

(As fans recall, Medley took a jab at former Housewife Tinsley Mortimer's fertility issues during episode 11 of season 12, telling her: "I've got a turkey baster — maybe try and have a baby," to which Mortimer fired back, "You just look like an evil, mean person.")

Image zoom The Real Housewives of New York City with Andy Cohen at the season 11 reunion Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Cohen also denied that the comment led to Medley being let go when he commented on Page Six's Instagram post about the report, writing: "This is not true."

He explained on his radio show that Medley has been having a hard time when it comes to her personal life.

"She said something at the reunion that struck us all, which was that she should have taken the year off," Cohen shared. "She was in a bad place. Her house had been flooded and her dad was sick."

Cohen said that Medley may not have felt comfortable taking a step back, considering Bethenny Frankel had just left the franchise and Mortimer, 45, quit mid-season after moving to Chicago to be with fiancé Scott Kluth.

"Maybe Dorinda didn't feel like she could take the year off but sometimes taking a pause is a good thing, and I'm really hopeful that this is indeed a pause and that she will rejoin the show at some point," Cohen continued.

Image zoom Dorinda Medley and Andy Cohen

"I have said that to her a couple times, and by the way, I do not say that too often. The door is definitely open. I just think a pause is a good thing and she will come back renewed and refreshed," Cohen added.

After five seasons on the show, Medley announced her decision to leave the franchise on social media last month.

"What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice..." she wrote. "But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way."

She continued: "Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success. Clip!"

Medley joined the hit franchise in 2015 during season 7, which also saw Frankel's temporary return to the show.