Andy Cohen Says He and Anderson Cooper 'Could Have Some Good Threesomes'

The friends of more than 20 years originally met on a blind date — but romance hasn't been in the cards

By
Published on May 17, 2023 03:26 PM

Andy Cohen is dishing on his friendship with Anderson Cooper.

Though the pair are "just friends," Cohen isn't above joking about their potential sexcapades. While speaking with Sherri Shepherd on Wednesday's Sherri about his new book The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up, the Bravo executive dove into what a relationship with Cooper might look like.

Shepherd asked if single dad Cohen, 52, is still thinking about marriage — and mentioned Cooper, 54, in the process.

"We could have some good threesomes, me and Anderson," mused the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host.

Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper
Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The joke landed with audience members who broke out in applause.

Cohen ran with the enthusiasm, saying, "Excuse me, that is what it would take because we are truly just friends."

Cohen also joked they could explore a "throuple" situation if all else failed.

Andy Cohen on Sherri Show
SHERRI/Debmar-Mercury

But the friendship that Cohen and Cooper built over years in the industry (and one failed blind date) is what means the most to Cohen.

"We've gotten so much closer over the years. I love him to death," he said of his friend of more than two decades.

"It's so fun being a part of a duo…. We've toured the country — 50+ cities — and obviously we're on New Year's Eve every year," Cohen added. "And we just have so much fun. And I love him and I love making him giggle! It just makes me really happy."

Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Cohen and Cooper have co-hosted CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast together since 2017. That's far from their only shared time together, though — after they first met on a blind date set up by friends, Cohen and Cooper began traveling the world together with a group of friends.

In 2010, Cooper appeared on Watch What Happens Live for the first of his many appearances. Years later, in 2015, the pair kicked off their American AC2 tour.

