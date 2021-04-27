"Kendall Jenner at the end said, '... We actually talked about so much stuff we have never talked about and have never been able to put to bed or address," Andy Cohen said of the reunion

While recently sitting down with the famous family to tape the special episode, the Emmy Award winner, 52, didn't take it easy when it came to asking them questions.

"I went into them. I was like, 'Look, I'm asking everything. I am, I'm asking everything,'" Cohen said Monday on his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live.

He shared that "by the end of the day, I do not think that there was a topic that we did not cover," crediting producer and "Kardashians savant" Mariah Smith. "Mention a Kardashians' scandal to me and I will tell you if we covered that."

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

"We talked about everything!" said Cohen.

He added that Kim and Khloé Kardashian "had the best sense of what they were getting into" with the special.

Cohen explained that "Kim and Khloé specifically were like, 'We want to do this. We want to do this right. We want to go out with a bang. We want this, we want to go there. Do your thing, do your thing,'" he explained. "But it was a bit kind of intimidating when I sat down with them because they were so not used to this."

He also said that fans shouldn't expect the same type of juicy drama that unfolds during his Real Housewives reunions. "I think that Kris [Jenner] very consciously didn't want it to have the rancor that some Housewives reunions have, or the level of acrimony," said Cohen.

"And the thing is, the Kardashians, they're not going to get out there and fight," he added. "That's not what they do. And it's not what I wanted from them. What my goal was to talk about everything, to quote Bethenny Frankel, 'to mention it all.'"

The Watch What Happens Live host said of Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick: "I was right out of the gate with him. And he was looking at me like, 'What is this?' or 'What are you doing?'"

"I think he was a little stunned, but as it went on, I think they all really started leaning into it," he said.

Cohen, who "had never met Kylie or Kendall [Jenner]," said the sit-down covered topics the E! family had "never been able to put" to rest.

"And Kendall at the end said, 'Wow, this was so great. We actually talked about so much stuff we have never talked about and have never been able to put to bed or address. And we did it,'" Cohen explained. "We actually did it."

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The Bravo TV personality announced earlier this month that he would be hosting the reunion, which will cover all 20 seasons of the iconic reality show.

Kim announced in September that the 20th season of KUWTK, which is airing now on E!, will be the reality show's last. She and her family have shared their lives on the Ryan Seacrest-produced series since it premiered in 2007.