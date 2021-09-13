Andy Cohen Says Erika Girardi 'Answers Everything' amid Legal Woes During Upcoming RHOBH Reunion

Andy Cohen is dishing on what went down while filming the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

While hosting SiriusXM's Radio Andy on Monday, guest John Hill asked Cohen about whether the ongoing legal drama surrounding RHOBH star Erika Girardi became the season 11 reunion's primary topic of discussion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Well, the drama kept coming up because there were tentacles of the drama that involved, you know, all the ladies," Cohen, 53, said. "I will say, we did a big chunk of her marital drama [with estranged husband Tom Girardi] earlier in the day. And then, I would say the last 90 minutes was a very spirited conversation about the case and what's going on."

Asked about whether Erika admitted to anything surrounding her legal woes, Cohen said: "She answers everything."

RELATED: RHOBH: Erika Girardi Warns Cast She'll 'Remember Those Who Were Against Me' amid Legal Woes

"I think that I asked her everything. I mean, the viewers had amazing questions and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling," he continued. "I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising. And we did, we spoke about everything. I mean, name a topic and I'll tell you if it was discussed."

Cohen then confirmed that Erika, 50, discussed an array of pressing topics, including the embezzlement lawsuit as well as Tom's health issues and and his alleged infidelity.

"[I] want to point out, she has not been charged with a crime," Cohen said, noting that they also "spoke about" whether that could potentially happen.

Erika filed for divorce from Tom, 82, in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. In the time since, both Erika and Tom have been entangled in legal drama, beginning with Tom's embezzlement case.

Erika Jayne, Andy Cohen Erika Girardi, Andy Cohen | Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty; Bryan Bedder/Getty

The main cast also includes Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kyle Richards.

"I will tell you this, which I loved. There were no walk-offs, which I loved," he said. "And Lisa Rinna was commenting at the end. She said, 'You know what? Everybody sat there and took it today.' And it was true. Everybody faced the music. They were all there, they were all engaged, they were all in it."

Some of the RHOBH women even broke down in tears, "including Erika," said Cohen.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"There was nothing left on the table, I do not feel," Cohen said to Hill. "I think when you and I were sitting there, part of the thing that was happening to my brain, which was overextended at that point. But I think that, you know, when you shoot these shows, you're in there for so long. And I called Doug and Alex, the producers, Saturday when I landed. You're thinking in your head of things that you maybe wish that you said, or you wonder if you should have said or countered. So, but, ultimately, I feel really good about everything we did."