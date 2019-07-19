Andy Cohen Says He's Been Rooting for Wendy Williams for Years: Her 'Husband Was Not My Biggest Fan'

Andy Cohen has nothing but praise for Wendy Williams.

While stopping by The Wendy Williams Show on Thursday, Cohen couldn’t help but commend the outspoken host for recently cutting ties with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter — both personally and professionally — after he allegedly cheated on her.

“Your husband was not my biggest fan but I want to you know I have been cheering you on the last six years,” Cohen, 51, sweetly told Williams, 55, during his appearance on the show.

“I’m happy to be back and I’m so happy about Wendy in the city,” he continued, referencing Williams’ comments from a previous episode about her new life as a single woman in New York City. “You seem light as a feather!”

“Life has really changed,” Williams noted.

Image zoom From left: Kevin Hunter, Andy Cohen, and Wendy Williams John Lamparski/WireImage, Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

RELATED: Wendy Williams Says Divorce from Manager Kevin Hunter Taught Her ‘Don’t Just Rely on Your Team’

She certainly isn’t exaggerating, either.

In April, Williams filed for divorce from Hunter after over two decades of marriage. She then went on to cut ties with her ex professionally; he was removed as executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, and she dissolved The Hunter Foundation, the non-profit organization the couple founded in 2014.

The split unfolded after Hunter allegedly fathered a child with his mistress. It also came at a challenging time for Williams who, after taking an extended hiatus from The Wendy Williams Show from January to March, revealed that she had been living in a sober house to cope with her past addiction to cocaine.

RELATED: Kevin Hunter Believes Wendy Williams Is Turning Their Son Against Him as They Divorce: Source

Hunter broke his silence on the cheating scandal in a statement to PEOPLE in April, admitting he was “not proud of my recent actions.”

“I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs,” he said. “No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.”

Weeks after filing for divorce, Hunter responded to the petition, requesting that the talk show host pay him both spousal and child support for their 19-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr., TMZ reported. He also wanted Williams to pay their son’s college tuition.

Despite the drama, a source recently told PEOPLE that Williams has “actually been in really good spirits” since calling it quits with Hunter and has been throwing herself into her work.

Image zoom Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams John Lamparski/WireImage

RELATED: Wendy Williams Thinks Husband Kevin Hunter’s Alleged Affair Went on for 15 Years, Source Says

“She’s taking over her empire,” the source said. “She was kept out of the loop a lot. Wendy’s an executive producer on the show as well, but she’s the talent. Kevin was the one doing a lot of the behind-the-scenes stuff and being a go-between for her and the show.”

“It wasn’t like people kept her in the dark on purpose, she just never asked,” added the source.

In addition to focusing on her empire, the star has been getting back into the dating game, sharing on her talk show that she had been “rediscovering my love of men.”

Image zoom Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams and son Kevin Hunter Jr. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

“I am working on my divorce pleasantly,” she said on the May 14 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “I am a single woman, running around New York. I go out a lot, I’m a good time girl, I like to have fun.”

“I don’t have a boyfriend, but I must admit I am rediscovering my love of men,” she added. “I do date and I date pretty often.”