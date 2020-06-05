Andy Cohen Takes on RHOBH Stars in Hilarious Celebrity Family Feud Sneak Peek

"It was kind of strange to see Andy not be the best at something because he's good at everything," Dorit Kemsley said

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have traded their diamonds for name tags as they compete against "boss" Andy Cohen in a hilarious episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

"They told us that the answers were really easy," Cohen, 52, says backstage, to which Smith responds: "And they weren't."

"It was a little more high-concept than I think any of us expected," Cohen explains.

As for Richards' time on the show? "It was just really fun playing opposite our boss and being able to take him and his team on," she says, adding, "That was fun."

Image zoom Garcelle Beauvais, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna ABC

"I thought the Beverly Hills Housewives were great," says Cohen. "I knew they were going to be great."

However, Lewis believes the ladies were a bit tough.

"There was a little psychological warfare," Lewis says. "There was almost bullying. I was hoping they'd be nicer in real life — not so much. They're bitches, basically."

Still, it seems the upcoming episode is filled with lots of laughs and friendly competition.

Image zoom Jeff Lewis, Bevy Smith, Andy Cohen, Amy Phillips and John Hill ABC

"This reaction from all of them!" host Steve Harvey says to the RHOBH as they giggle uncontrollably after answering a survey question.

"It was kind of strange to see Andy not be the best at something because he's good at everything," Kemsley, 43, says, to which Rinna, 56, jokingly quips, "Your storyline just got cut way down!"

Image zoom Kyle Richards and Andy Cohen ABC

"We were trying to be really dumb and I think we succeeded," Cohen jokes.

Reflecting on the experience, Richards, 51, says it was "very exciting" as it was something she watched as a little girl.