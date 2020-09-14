Andy Cohen Reveals Why Denise Richards Left RHOBH: 'We Couldn't Reach an Agreement on the Deal'

"I'm just sad we couldn't reach an agreement for next season," he said

Cohen recently stopped by PeopleTV's Reality Check, where he addressed Richards' departure from the show after two seasons.

"I'm just sad we couldn't reach an agreement for next season," he said. "I'm kind of living in that sadness."

The Watch What Happens Live host said the actress was actually in talks to return next season when she ultimately made her decision to leave.

"We were negotiating a deal with her and we couldn't reach an agreement on the deal," he explained.

Last week, a rep for Richards confirmed to PEOPLE that she would be leaving RHOBH.

Richards joined the cast in 2019 for season 9. Her decision to turn in her diamond comes after a tense season 10 for the star, who found herself at odds with nearly all of her costars.

The other women accused her of being a hypocrite when Richards voiced her displeasure about the topic of threesomes being brought up at her family barbecue. There was also the rumor of her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville, which Richards has adamantly denied.

On Reality Check, Cohen said he understood why Richards might have been hesitant to address the rumors on the show.

"She's answering her truth," he said. "She has a family and kids. Whatever happened or didn't happen, I would imagine that it's something that maybe she didn't really care to discuss on a television show."

A source close to the star told PEOPLE that the actress is looking forward to spending more quality time with her husband, Aaron Phypers, and her three daughters, Eloise, 9, Lola, 15, and Sam, 16.

"Denise is excited to be home from Spain with her husband and children. Filming in Spain has been wonderful as the only pot being stirred is their incredible Spanish food," the source said. (Denise has been in Madrid filming a new medieval drama series Glow And Darkness.)