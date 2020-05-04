Producers originally intended to shoot the season 8 reunion on April 3, but had to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic

Andy Cohen Reveals Vanderpump Rules Reunion Was Filmed Virtually: 'It Was Really Good'

Vanderpump Rules fans, Andy Cohen has some good news for you!

On Monday's segment of the Bravo host's SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live on Radio Andy, Cohen revealed that he virtually filmed the show's season 8 reunion amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I taped the Vanderpump Rules reunion on Thursday," Cohen, 51, said on the show. "I don't know, I might be breaking a little news there."

The Watch What Happens Live! host then recalled that on the same day he was shooting the reunion, his close friend Anderson Cooper planned to announce the birth of his son, Wyatt.

"And hilariously, Anderson had said he was announcing Wyatt's birth at the end of his show, and he said it was gonna be around the end of the eight o'clock hour," Cohen said. "And we were shooting the reunion and we were just winding it up and I was texting the executive producer, Doug Ross."

Ross told Cohen that he still had a few "pick-ups" that he wanted the host to shoot, but Cohen didn't want to miss Cooper's announcement, so he told Ross that there was something he had to watch on TV.

"I'm sure he thought I was being crazy," Cohen said, with a laugh. "I just felt like such a moron."

Cohen then teased that listeners and fans of the reality show are in for a "great reunion."

"It was really good," he added.

Producers of Vanderpump Rules had originally intended to shoot the season 8 reunion on April 3, but had to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cast member Stassi Schroeder first revealed on her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, in late March that the reunion special was delayed for a later date, per Hollywood Life.

“It was supposed to be April 3, so obviously not going to happen,” the Next Level Basic author said on her Mar. 27 episode.

She went on to tell listeners and her guest, Taylor Strecker, that she “dreads” filming the reunion episodes. “The reunion is the worst day of the year. I dread it," she said. "It’s a f—ing 14 hour day. It’s all day of just rehashing s—."

There is no news yet on when the virtual reunion episode will air.