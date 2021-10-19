Andy Cohen Reveals the Scene Kyle and Kim Richards 'Begged' Bravo to Cut from RHOBH Season 1

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

During a tense exchange in the back of a limo, Kyle Richards accused sister Kim Richards of being an alcoholic

In the new tell-all book Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It — written by PEOPLE contributor Dave Quinn — Andy Cohen reveals the scene both Kyle and Kim asked him to cut from the show.

As fans may recall, season 1 of the hit Bravo series ended with a tense exchange between Kyle and Kim in the back of a limo, with both sisters slinging insults at each another. The conversation hit a boiling point when Kyle told Kim she needed to "get help" and called her an "alcoholic."

"When people drink, they're not the nicest people in world, let's just put it that way," Kyle, 52, said in the book. "And it doesn't bring out the best in others around them, either."

When Kyle and Kim, 57, realized that the fight would be featured on the show, they went straight to the network, according to Cohen.

"The sisters were begging Evolution and Bravo to take the scene out of the show," said Cohen, 53. "It didn't happen."

The moment exposed Kim's longtime battle with addiction and subsequent recovery efforts, which were chronicled throughout her time on the show.

Kim declined to participate in interviews for Not All Diamonds and Rosé and did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Shari Levine, NBCUniversal Executive Vice President of Entertainment Content, said in the book that the network has made it a point not to cut too many moments from the show, no matter how difficult they may be to watch.

"All of the Housewives series are based on shooting people their lives and documenting their real interactions," Levine said. "The series really does capture life as it happens. And everyone has moments that they want to keep off the air. The great equalizer for all the franchises is that it's all out there. If it's shot, we will edit it in."

The sisters have had their ups and downs over the years. Kyle and Kim's drama played out on RHOBH before Kim officially stepped down as a Housewife after season 5, though she still makes guest appearances on occasion.

Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It is out now.