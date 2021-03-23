"Khlo-ay is the name," Andy Cohen explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Andy Cohen Reveals the Proper Way to Pronounce Khloé Kardashian's Name — and It's Confirmed by Kris Jenner!

It seems many people have been mispronouncing Khloé Kardashian's name.

Andy Cohen revealed the proper pronunciation of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's moniker on Monday's broadcast of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

According to the Watch What Happens Live host, Kris Jenner even confirmed the true pronunciation to him.

"It's Khlo-ay," Cohen, 52, explained. "Khlo-ay is the name. There's a little accent over the name."

"I went and interviewed the Kardashians at Khloé's house," he continued. "I walked in and I go, 'Khlo-ay,' and the other women go, 'Excuse me?' And Kris said, 'Yeah, that's actually really how it's pronounced.' "

"Why am I the only one that got that? I got the memo," Cohen jokingly added. "Ask her!"

During his appearance on the late night talk show, Cohen — who interviewed the Kardashians for his upcoming limited series For Real: The Story of Reality TV — also spoke about how he had to get tested for COVID-19 before meeting with the famous family.

Instead of receiving the results of his COVID-19 test directly from a testing center, Cohen said he was told to wait by Khloé's house — where the Good American designer had a unique way of letting her guests know they had been cleared.

"It was wild," Cohen recalled. "I was like, 'Oh, do you want to give me the results of the COVID test?' and they go, 'Go to Khloé's and if the second gate opens, you're negative.' "

"The gate opened and I was like, 'All right, I don't have COVID,' " he remembered.

When it came to sitting down with the family for a chat, Cohen had nothing but kind words to describe the experience.