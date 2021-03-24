Andy Cohen Reveals the Moment That Made Him Cry While Filming His Reality TV Docuseries For Real

For Real: The Story of Reality TV, hosted and executive produced by Andy Cohen, will include never-before-told secrets from some of the genre's biggest shows

Cohen, 52, opens up about filming the limited series, which includes never-before-told stories and shocking revelations about the world of reality television, in this week's issue of PEOPLE — including the moment that made him cry.

"It's a really comprehensive look at the entire medium through its stars and producers," Cohen says of the show. "I think it's really surprising. I think you may think you know a lot about reality TV, but we really lift the veil."

During the series, Cohen sits down with several reality TV megastars to dive deep into what made their show a hit, but there was one cast in particular the Watch What Happens Live host says blew him away.

"The Real World was really the first reality show that got me hooked," he says. "And that's why I cried during that reunion. I was so moved because they had really affected me. They played a big part of my career in television and just my fandom of the genre."

For the sit-down, Cohen was joined by Real World stars Eric Nies, Norman Korpi, Julie Gentry and Heather B. Gardner.

"I was just blown away. I was blown away that there was a gay guy. I was blown away that it was unscripted. I was blown away that these people were my age and they were on TV, being themselves," Cohen recalls of watching the series, which premiered on MTV in 1992. "I have strong pop cultural touchpoints in my life, and that was definitely one of them."

"There've been some huge stars made in the genre and I think that's because they're real people," says Cohen. "They're on the one hand, really accessible — people feel like they know them — and then, on the other hand, they're totally untouchable."

As for whether Cohen would ever star in a show of his own?

"No, I would not," he says. "I know how the sausage is made. I would be horrible. But I would be very good stepping into someone else's reality show, because I would try to blow things up."