Entertainment TV Andy Cohen Regrets Tense Larsa Pippen Moment During 'RHOM' Reunion Taping: 'I Don't Like Screaming at Women' "I didn't have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today," Cohen said By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 27, 2023 05:26 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Things get heated between Andy Cohen and Larsa Pippen during the upcoming Real Housewives of Miami reunion. In the midst of filming the special, the Bravo producer took a moment to share an update on how things were going. However, Cohen surprisingly issued a public apology to Pippen, 48, upon revealing a tense moment that occurred between the two. "We're still shooting and I didn't have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today," Cohen, 54, said in a video on his Instagram Story Thursday. Off-camera, Pippen asked: "Are you going to apologize?" "I'm sorry, Larsa," he added. "I don't like screaming at women. I said it on the break, 'I don't wanna scream at women.' Anyway, sorry." Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images Caroline Stanbury on Why She's 'All About' Fellow Housewife Larsa Pippen's Romance with Marcus Jordan Addressing a similar issue with Cohen, Pippen's castmate Lisa Hochstein then pointed out: "You screamed at me last year." To that, the Watch What Happens Live host apologized to Hochstein, 40, as well. Upon concluding the reunion shoot, Cohen noted on his Instagram Story how it was still "a lovely day" despite the drama from earlier. He then was able to get in some quality time with his 21-month-old daughter, Lucy. "I'm back," he said while holding up his baby girl. "I made it home in time for bedtime with my number one, beautiful, sometimes high-maintenance woman." Peacock Though it's uncertain what Cohen said to Pippen, the Miami Housewife has gotten herself into some trouble this season. She has brought up rumors about her costars, including how Julia Lemigova — who is married to wife Martina Navratilova — allegedly kissed a man. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. New episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami air Thursdays on Peacock.