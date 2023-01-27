Andy Cohen Regrets Tense Larsa Pippen Moment During 'RHOM' Reunion Taping: 'I Don't Like Screaming at Women'

Things get heated between Andy Cohen and Larsa Pippen during the upcoming Real Housewives of Miami reunion.

In the midst of filming the special, the Bravo producer took a moment to share an update on how things were going. However, Cohen surprisingly issued a public apology to Pippen, 48, upon revealing a tense moment that occurred between the two.

"We're still shooting and I didn't have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today," Cohen, 54, said in a video on his Instagram Story Thursday.

Off-camera, Pippen asked: "Are you going to apologize?"

"I'm sorry, Larsa," he added. "I don't like screaming at women. I said it on the break, 'I don't wanna scream at women.' Anyway, sorry."

Larsa Pippen
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Addressing a similar issue with Cohen, Pippen's castmate Lisa Hochstein then pointed out: "You screamed at me last year." To that, the Watch What Happens Live host apologized to Hochstein, 40, as well.

Upon concluding the reunion shoot, Cohen noted on his Instagram Story how it was still "a lovely day" despite the drama from earlier. He then was able to get in some quality time with his 21-month-old daughter, Lucy.

"I'm back," he said while holding up his baby girl. "I made it home in time for bedtime with my number one, beautiful, sometimes high-maintenance woman."

RHOM real housewives of Miami
Peacock

Though it's uncertain what Cohen said to Pippen, the Miami Housewife has gotten herself into some trouble this season.

She has brought up rumors about her costars, including how Julia Lemigova — who is married to wife Martina Navratilovaallegedly kissed a man.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami air Thursdays on Peacock.

