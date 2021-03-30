"I kind of feel like I was out with Carrie Bradshaw," Andy Cohen tells PEOPLE about the recent outing he had with Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker

It's been 11 years since Sarah Jessica Parker last stepped into the role of Carrie Bradshaw, but the actress recently channeled her character's Sex and the City vibes while out on the town.

While speaking with PEOPLE TV on Monday, Andy Cohen revealed that he had a real-life SATC moment with Parker on Friday evening, when the friends had a dinner out in the Big Apple.

"I watched the first movie just recently, like, in the last month, I just put it on," Cohen, 52, said about the last time he watched the series.

"However, I had dinner with Sarah Jessica Friday night and the city was so beautiful Friday night and it really felt like a spring night and everything was busting out," explained the Watch What Happens Live host, who made two cameos on SATC.

For their evening together, Parker, 56, "had this unbelievable coat on, so I kind of feel like I was out with Carrie Bradshaw," said Cohen. "I would kind of like to say Friday night I saw a good episode."

Parker played fashion writer Carrie Bradshaw on the hit HBO series from 1998-2004 before she later reprised her role in the two Sex and the City films (in 2008 and 2010).

In January, Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis confirmed the news of an upcoming HBO Max Sex and the City revival, titled And Just Like That, on Instagram. Noticeably missing from the announcement was Kim Cattrall, who starred as Samantha Jones in the original series.

Parker addressed Cattrall's absence from the project while responding to comments from fans on her Instagram post. "Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha," one commenter wrote, to which Parker replied, "We will too. We loved her so. X."

"She will always be there. And we are so excited. X," Parker responded to another fan's remark about missing Cattrall's character.

A press release confirmed that HBO Max had "given a series order to AND JUST LIKE THAT..., a new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series, Sex and the City, from executive producer Michael Patrick King and starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis."