Andy Cohen, RHOA Stars Send Love to NeNe Leakes After Her Husband Gregg Dies of Colon Cancer

Gregg Leakes died at age 66 following a battle with colon cancer, publicist and longtime family friend Ernest Dukes confirmed in a Wednesday statement

NeNe Leakes' Bravo family is sending her all the love after news broke that her husband, Gregg Leakes, has died of colon cancer at age 66.

Gregg, who regularly appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta alongside his wife, died "peacefully" in his home while surrounded by his family, publicist and longtime family friend Ernest Dukes confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes," said Dukes. "We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."

Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen paid tribute to him on Twitter later on Wednesday.

gregg-leakes-nene-2.jpg Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

"I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man," he wrote. "I jokingly called him 'Pastor Leakes' but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family."

NeNe's former RHOA costars also honored Gregg on their respective social media pages, with Cynthia Bailey writing on her Instagram Story, "Heartbroken over the passing of @greggleakes. Praying for @neneleakes and her family."

Andy Cohen, RHOA Stars react to news of Gregg Leakes’ death Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage; Cynthia Bailey/Instagram

Kim Zolciak-Biermann posted two photos on her own Story: one of her with Gregg and the other of her husband Kroy Biermann with him.

"Always the voice of reason," she wrote atop the first picture. "Sending you all my love to @neneleakes and your family."

Andy Cohen, RHOA Stars react to news of Gregg Leakes’ death Credit: Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

Porsha Williams shared a photo of NeNe posing with Gregg on her Instagram page, captioning it, "Truly heartbreaking news 💔 Love and prayers for dear Nene & the Leakes family 🙏🏾 #Speechless 💔 🥺We love you Greg."

"My heart and prayers are with the Leakes family during their time of loss. Greg Leakes was a kind and gentle soul and he will truly be missed by many. May the family find peace and comfort during this difficult time," Shereé Whitfield added on Twitter.

Sharing a photo of NeNe and Gregg to Instagram, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice wrote, "@neneleakes I'm so sorry for your loss, my heart goes out to you & your entire family. Sending love your way. Rest In Peace Gregg."

"My condolences to you and the family," Joe Giudice commented on his ex-wife's post, with RHONJ alum Dina Manzo adding, "So sad. He was such a nice man. Sending healing prayers @neneleakes."

A few days prior to his death, NeNe addressed Gregg's health in a video circulating on social media on Saturday, telling patrons of The Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Georgia, "My husband is transitioning to the other side."