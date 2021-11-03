The Real Housewives of Dubai marks Bravo's first original international iteration of the series

Andy Cohen Says The Real Housewives of Dubai Has Already Been Cast: 'It's a Great Group of Friends'

All they need are their taglines!

Just days after announcing The Real Housewives of Dubai as the newest city in the popular franchise, Andy Cohen has confirmed that the leading women have already been selected.

"It is cast," Cohen said during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan Tuesday. "We haven't announced the cast yet. It's a great group of friends."

The Real Housewives of Dubai marks Bravo's first original international iteration of the series. The upcoming series will be the 11th city featured in the franchise.

But if viewers think they've seen it all, they're wrong. Cohen, who is an executive producer of the show, said the Dubai version will challenge the idea of American wealth.

"Well, it's a billionaire's playground," Cohen said of Dubai. "You know, they're gonna give the Beverly Hills women a run for their money."

"Are they going to make the Beverly Hills wives look poor?" Ripa asked, to which Cohen responded with a simple "Yes."

Bravo announced the new series on Monday.

"Everything's bigger in Dubai, and I couldn't be more excited to launch Bravo's first international Housewives series in a city I've been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides," Cohen said in a statement at the time.

The series will follow a "group of women navigating their relationships, careers, and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates," according to the network's synopsis. "With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire's playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene. Whether they're coasting on a private plane, running their own empires or hosting on a private island, these glamourous, successful women are ready to serve up scorching hot drama and unexpected twists."