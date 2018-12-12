Andy Cohen Says Bravo Nearly Had a Real Housewives of Chicago — Here's Why It Never Happened

It’s famous for its deep dish pizza, iconic architecture, and devoted sports fans. But Chicago nearly had another institution tied to it.

On Tuesday, Andy Cohen revealed on his late night show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that he and Bravo producers once considered the Windy City as the setting for one of its Housewives franchises.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The idea came up when guest Jenny McCarthy, an Illinois native, asked Cohen, “Why isn’t there a Chicago Housewives?”

“Oh that’s a good question. We cast there once and we just didn’t get it right,” Cohen said, to McCarthy’s shock. “Yeah, it’s true.”

McCarthy didn’t understand. “We know how to cut bitches!” she joked.

Andy Cohen Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

If there was a Real Housewives of Chicago, it would have joined cities like Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac, and Dallas — all of which have Housewives franchises of their own.

The Real Housewives of Orange County kicked things off in 2006, and just wrapped its 13th season. The most recent outings, The Real Housewives of Dallas and The Real Housewives of Potomac, both of which just completed their third seasons. The Real Housewives of D.C. was cancelled after just one season back in 2010, while The Real Housewives of Miami lasted three years before wrapping up in 2013.

Over 110 women have held the titles of Housewives, including actresses like Lisa Rinna, Kenya Moore, LeeAnne Locken, Eileen Davidson, Kim Fields, Heather Dubrow, Kim Richards, Camille Grammer, and soon-to-be star Denise Richards.

Bravo

On Dec. 20, Cohen will gather six of his Housewives — Vicki Gunvalson, Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes, Teresa Giudice, and Kyle Richards — together to deck the halls and spill some tea on a special WWHL holiday show.

All ladies hold the distinction of being “original Housewives” on their respective franchises. So it’s no surprise Cohen’s special, airing live Dec. 20, is titled O Come OG Faithful.

“I’m getting you the Housewives Crossover of my dreams for the holidays this year AND I CANT WAIT!” Cohen told PEOPLE in a statement last month, in the special’s exclusive announcement. “I’m stunned, excited, and a little nervous about what might happen when I gather 6 OG’s together on live TV!”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.