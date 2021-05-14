Andy Cohen Reacts to Porsha Williams' 'Wild' Engagement: 'I Can't Wait to Find Out More'

Porsha Williams revealed this week that she's been dating now-fiancé Simon Guobadia, the estranged husband of her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar, Falynn Guobadia

Andy Cohen is glued to Porsha Williams' newly revealed romance.

On Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, the Bravo personality was asked for his take on Williams' recent engagement to Simon Guobadia, who is her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Falynn Guobadia's estranged husband. (They have yet to finalize their divorce, though they reached a settlement last month, according to court docs.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I think it's wild, man," said Cohen, 52. "I'm staying tuned. I can't wait to find out more. That's what I think."

Simon, 56, and Falynn, 32, tied the knot in June 2019. They announced their split April 22 on their respective social media pages. On Monday night, Porsha, 39, revealed she has been dating Simon, confirming on Instagram that they are "crazy in love" and that their "relationship began a month ago."

"I know it's fast," she wrote alongside a selfie of the two, "but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."

Porsha also addressed the "optics" of the situation, writing, "Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled," she continued. "Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."

While she stopped short of announcing her engagement, Simon later confirmed the pair are indeed engaged after a month of dating. "I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some," the entrepreneur wrote on Instagram.