Andy Cohen Reacts to Lisa Rinna's 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Exit: 'An Iconic Run'

Rinna confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday that she is bidding farewell to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

By
Published on January 6, 2023 02:00 PM
Andy Cohen, Lisa Rinna
Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

Andy Cohen is tipping his hat to Lisa Rinna's run on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Following Rinna's decision to leave the beloved franchise, the Watch What Happens Live host gave the longtime Housewife a nod on his Instagram Story by sharing a cartoon celebrating the Rinna's signature lips and most iconic show moment.

"An iconic run," Cohen, 54, captioned the image by Instagram user DrunkDrawn.

On Thursday, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Rinna, 59, was bidding farewell to the Bravo series after eight seasons.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna said in a statement. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

ew Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: <a href="https://people.com/tag/andy-cohen/" data-inlink="true">Andy Cohen</a>, Watch What Happens Live with <a href="https://people.com/tag/andy-cohen/" data-inlink="true">Andy Cohen</a> on Bravo
Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The decision was made as Rinna's contract expired at the end of last season. After weighing her options and business obligations, she and Bravo mutually decided that she would not return to RHOBH.

After the announcement, Rinna's former castmate Lisa Vanderpump — whom Rinna accused of orchestrating storylines in 2019 — seemingly threw shade at the star with a simple tweet that read, "Ding dong." (Presumably, fans were encouraged to mentally fill in the rest of the line from The Wizard of Oz: "The witch is dead.")

Rinna joined the franchise in its fifth season, which premiered in 2014. In her debut season, the actress was involved in one of the show's most memorable fights when she hurled a wine glass at then-costar Kim Richards, who'd alluded Rinna didn't want something to get out about her husband Harry Hamlin.

Over the years, Rinna has continued to find herself entangled in drama on the show.

On the latest season of RHOBH, the Rinna Beauty founder raised her voice repeatedly at Sutton Stracke after her costar claimed to have never received thanks for purchasing Rinna and Hamlin's tickets for Elton John's annual charity benefit. Later, fans — and current RHOBH stars — took issue with how Rinna continued to leverage over Kathy Hilton's alleged meltdown during the cast's Aspen trip.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/real-housewives-of-beverly-hills/" data-inlink="true">THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS</a> -- Season:12 -- Pictured: (l-r) Diana Jenkins, Crystal Minkoff, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, <a href="https://people.com/tag/lisa-rinna/" data-inlink="true">Lisa Rinna</a>, Sutton Stracke
The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12. Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

For her part, Rinna has appeared to be unbothered by the backlash — even when she received loud boos from fans at BravoCon 2022.

"I got booed! It was fabulous," Rinna told PEOPLE exclusively. "I'm like a wrestler. The wrestlers get booed. The most famous wrestlers in the world get booed. The Rock [Dwayne Johnson] got booed for God's sake. I loved it. I've been in this business for 32 years."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rinna also said at the time she was happy to "have the number one show on cable on Bravo of the Housewives," and noted that she was not fazed by RHOBH fans who called her hypocritical for her onscreen behavior.

"It's a TV show, for God's sake," she shared. "Call me whatever you want, believe whatever you want, I tell the truth. I always have. Go back to that."

Related Articles
‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah arrives for sentencing in federal fraud case
'RHOSLC' 's Jen Shah 'Vows to Pay Her Debt' as She's Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Federal Prison for Fraud Scheme
90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
'90 Day: The Other Way' Season 4 Features Coming Out Story, 43-Year Age Gap and 'Surreal' Life Changes
90 Day: Angela Confirms Worst Fears — and Threatens Divorce —After Finding Michael's 'Flirty' Instagram DMs
'90 Day' 's Angela Breaks Down Knowing Michael 'Was in My Bed' the Very Moment He Told Another Woman He Loved Her
Harry Hamlin (L) and Lisa Rinna attend the Amazon Prime Video post Emmy Awards party at Cecconi's on September 17, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Harry Hamlin Said Lisa Rinna's Honesty on 'RHOBH' Got Her into 'a Lot of Trouble' Before Her Exit
lisa-rinna-lisa-vanderpump.jpg
Lisa Vanderpump Seemingly Shades Lisa Rinna After Her 'RHOBH' Departure Announcement: 'Ding Dong'
New Bachelor Contestant Announces 'Hard Launch’ of Divorce with Casting Announcement
Zach Shallcross's 'Bachelor' Hopeful Reveals She's Divorced Through Casting Announcement: 'Hard Launch'
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Lisa Rinna Is 'Grateful' as She Announces Exit from 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' After 8 Seasons
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Meghan King attends The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/FilmMagic)
Meghan King Vows to Try Different Kinds of Relationships in 2023: 'I Will Explore My Sexuality If I Want To'
Julia Fox opens up about her best date with a celebrity & teases that it was with rapper Drake.
Julia Fox Tells Andy Cohen She's Open to Joining 'The Real Housewives of New York City' : 'Never Say Never'
Chris Noth, Candace Bushnell, John Corbett
'Sex and the City' Author Candace Bushnell Reveals How She Answers 'Team Big or Team Aidan?'
Julia Fox, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian
Julia Fox Says She's 'Never' Spoken to Kim Kardashian After Dating Kanye West
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Kate Gosselin. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, will make its series premiere, a two-hour special event, Wednesday, Jan. 4
Kate Gosselin on the Scary Injury That Forced Her 'Special Forces' Exit: 'I'm Still So Angry'
Harry Hamlin (L) and Lisa Rinna attend the Amazon Prime Video post Emmy Awards party at Cecconi's on September 17, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Harry Hamlin Shares What He's Learned About Marriage After 25 Years with Lisa Rinna: 'We're Not Clingy'
Meri and Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Says 'Time Will Tell' If Kody Ever Comes Back to Her — but 'It's for Me to Decide'
Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Robyn Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Calls Kody's Polygamy Dream a 'Failure' as Robyn Doubts He'll Seek More Wives
Shannon Beador Has Tooth Extracted
'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Details Emergency Dental Surgery After Suffering 'Severe Pain' in Teeth