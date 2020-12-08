Andy Cohen Reacts to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Vanderpump Rules Exit: 'An Incredible Run'

"I just have to say, I have to give it up to them," the Bravo personality said on his SiriusXM radio show Andy Cohen Live

The Bravo personality, 52, opened up about Taylor and Cartwright's departure on Monday's episode of his SiriusXM radio show Andy Cohen Live, commending the couple for an "incredible run" on the reality television series.

"I gotta talk about Jax and Brittany," he began. "I just have to say, I have to give it up to them."

Cohen went on to highlight Taylor's time on the Bravo series specifically, crediting him for creating "so much story, drama, conversation in his eight years on that show."

"That's quite a run that he had," Cohen said. "He will go down as one of the biggest, you know, reality stars in their moment, don't you think?"

"That was an incredible run that they had," he said of the couple, who are currently expecting their first child — a baby boy — together.

During the episode, the Watch What Happens Live host also applauded Taylor for being "a good sport" whenever the reality star appeared on his late-night talk show.

"He was always in the middle of some s—storm on the show and we just would roast him mercilessly, and he always took it like a man," Cohen recalled. "He was a good sport about [it]. He would come to Watch What Happens Live and he would be like, 'How mean are you going to be to me today?' And I would be like, 'It's bad.' "

"There was always stuff that we were confronting him about, and he took it," he said.

Cohen added that he thinks Vanderpump Rules has "a solid cast" despite Taylor and Cartwright's exit.

"I'm excited," he added. "I'm excited for there to be a shift."

Taylor and Cartwright announced their decision to leave Vanderpump Rules in separate Instagram posts on Friday.

Andy Cohen, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor

"The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life," Taylor wrote, sharing several throwback photos from his time on the series.

"Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors," he continued. "@bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you."

Cartwright shared the same note from her own account, posting several throwback photos from her five years on the show, including snapshots from their wedding.

The pair's departure comes after former Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were fired from the show in June.

Schroeder and Doute were fired for accusing former costar Faith Stowers of being a woman wanted by the police. Schroeder — who admitted to calling the authorities on Stowers — and Doute have since issued public apologies for their past racially insensitive actions toward their former castmate.

Boyens and Caprioni were fired after old racist tweets resurfaced last winter.

Amid the firings, Stowers, 31, called for Taylor to be held accountable for his actions.

"I think for sure Jax needs to have somebody take a look into his behavior," the star, who appeared on seasons 4 and 6 of the Bravo series, told PEOPLE in June.