Andy Cohen Pushed Stephen Colbert at the Met Gala — to Get Closer to Madonna, Of Course

Stephen, don’t preach.

Andy Cohen has admitted to getting a little too physical when the Late Show star blocked his path at Monday night’s Met Gala — and his explanation is basically, bitch, she’s Madonna.

The 59-year-old pop icon debuted her new song, “Beautiful Game,” during a surprise performance at the ball, and sang her very on-theme hit “Like a Prayer.”

“I pushed Stephen Colbert out of the way, trying to get to Madonna,” Cohen recalled on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. “He came up to me before she came out. Now we’re at the bottom of this huge staircase … and I pushed my way in, and Stephen Colbert came up to me. He goes, ‘Hey!’ I go , ‘Hey.’ He goes, ‘You just pushed me aside.’ I go, ‘Do you realize Madonna is about to come down this staircase? … This writes itself. Do you think I wouldn’t push you trying to get to Madonna? What do you think would happen if you got between me and Madonna? Of course I pushed you! This is on brand for me.’ ”

From left: Andy Cohen, Sarah Jessica Parker and Stephen Colbert Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Jamie McCarthy/Getty (2)

The Watch What Happens Live host attended the annual Costume Institute benefit in New York City with BFF Sarah Jessica Parker, and both rocked Dolce & Gabbana.

The pals coordinated in gold, with Cohen, 49, wearing a quilted gold coat adorned with appliqués draped over his classic white tuxedo jacket. He punched up his look with gold and black loafers and a white rose.

Parker, 53, rocked a metallic three-quarter-length-sleeve gown with gold embroidery throughout, red heart accents, and a long train. She topped off the ensemble with a towering headpiece that featured a nativity scene to scale, directly honoring the theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”