"Ben is sleeping, and I'm bored, so what else am I supposed to do?" Andy Cohen joked on his Instagram Stories

Andy Cohen Posts Shirtless Photos of Pal Anderson Cooper After 'Threatening' to Do So: He's 'So Pissed'

Andy Cohen is having some fun with pal Anderson Cooper's vacation photos.

On Tuesday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 52, shared two shirtless shots of Cooper, 53, on his Instagram, explaining that he was feeling "bored" while his 18-month-old son Benjamin "Ben" Allen took a nap and decided to post some throwbacks of the CNN anchor to liven things up.

"If it were a normal year, I’d be on vacation with my pal...threatening to post shirtless pics of him," Cohen captioned the pictures. "Well, it’s 2020 and I’m sitting on my deck so I figured I’d just post without asking and piss him off! #SilverFox."

On his Instagram Stories, Cohen joked that "Anderson is so pissed at me" for sharing the pictures.

Image zoom Anderson Cooper Andy Cohen/instagram

"Listen, I'm just sitting here, bored under a blanket," the producer says in a video, turning the camera to show himself sitting alone under a quilt on the deck of his home. "All that's here is Ben's little drum set. Ben is sleeping, and I'm bored, so what else am I supposed to do?"

"I got Ben and Housewives cuts to watch," he continues with a shrug. "Maybe I'll post more shirtless pictures of Anderson."

Though Cooper has not publicly responded to Cohen's snaps, many fans flooded the comments section to swoon over the shots.

"Omg. Anderson is so hot!!!! 🔝💋," one wrote, while another remarked, "#SilverFox for real! 💯."

"He looks amazing Brains and Beauty and a Dad ❤️😍😇," a third chimed in.

Image zoom Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Cohen spoke about his close connection to Cooper earlier this year, sharing that Ben's nanny had actually transferred to his friend's home to care for the journalist's 4-month-old son Wyatt Morgan.

"I've been talking about my nanny [saying] she's leaving, that she's gonna go help out a friend, and the moment Anderson announced it I got a bunch of DMs from eagle-eared Radio Andy listeners saying, 'Wait ... is that where your nanny went?' The answer is yes, that is where my nanny went," he shared on his SiriusXM show.

"We had long planned this transition, but I certainly didn't expect it to happen during a quarantine, of course," Cohen added. "So we had to really handle this hand-off from one home to the next very carefully, but we did and she is now with Anderson and I know she's gonna get Wyatt on a great sleep schedule just like she got Ben."

RELATED VIDEO: Anderson Cooper Opens Up About Being a Dad to Baby Wyatt: 'This Is a New Level of Love'

"I'm so happy for Anderson," said the Bravo star. "We've been talking about this for a long time and I have been really enjoying Anderson coming over. His visits with Ben have taken on a special significance since we both knew for a while that Anderson was planning on [becoming a dad] himself."

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Cohen told PEOPLE in May that the the transition had "been really good."