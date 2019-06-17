Andy Cohen Says Anderson Cooper Got His 'Infectious Giggle' from Late Mom Gloria Vanderbilt

Andy Cohen is paying tribute to his longtime friend‘s late mother.

On Monday, the Watch What Happens Live host posted a photo of Anderson Cooper‘s mom Gloria Vanderbilt , who died Monday at age 95.

“Gloria Vanderbilt was an amazing woman who lived a life filled with incredible peaks and impossible obstacles,” Cohen began. “Through it all she remained eternally optimistic with a wicked sense of humor. In fact, Anderson’s iconic and infectious giggle comes from his mom.”

“Sending Anderson all my love, and may she Rest In Peace,” he added.

Cooper, 52, announced his mother’s death with a touching obituary on CNN. The heiress, socialite and fashion icon died Monday morning at home with friends and family at her side, he said.

Cooper confirmed that Vanderbilt had cancer.

“Earlier this month, we had to take her to the hospital. That’s where we learned she had very advanced cancer in her stomach and that it had spread,” he said. “When the doctor told her she had cancer, she was silent for a while, and then she said, ‘Well, it’s like that old song: Show me the way to get out of this world, because that’s where everything is.’ “

“Love is what she believed in more than anything,” he continued. “Gloria Vanderbilt died as she lived: on her own terms.”

Watch @AndersonCooper's obituary for his mother Gloria Vanderbilt. "What an extraordinary life. What an extraordinary mom. And what an incredible woman." pic.twitter.com/YXz66LOr7W — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 17, 2019

In a statement to the network, Cooper added that the icon “was a painter, a writer and designer but also a remarkable mother, wife, and friend.”

“She was 95 years old, but ask anyone close to her, and they’d tell you: She was the youngest person they knew — the coolest and most modern,” he said.