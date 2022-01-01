Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper hosted CNN's New Year's Eve Live for the fifth year in a row on Friday

Andy Cohen 'Overserved' on New Year's Eve While Anderson Cooper Lands New Parenting Show on CNN+

Both Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper ended 2021 with a bang!

The Bravo star, 53, admittedly had a little too much to drink while ringing in the new year with the network anchor, 54, for the fifth year in a row on CNN's New Year's Eve Live from Times Square in New York City on Friday.

"🌧 good morning! 🌧. Um, I was a bit overserved last night," Cohen wrote on Twitter Saturday morning alongside a woozy face emoji.

Elsewhere on Friday, CNN announced that Cooper will host a new show called Parental Guidance, which will air on the network's upcoming streaming service CNN+. The program will follow the host as he learns from experts about living life as a working parent to son Wyatt Morgan, 1½, alongside viewers.

Cooper's twice-weekly digital show Full Circle will also air on CNN+, which is set to launch in the first quarter of 2022.

andy cohen, anderson cooper Credit: andy cohen/instagram

There was no shortage of fun during Friday's on-air festivities. At one point, Cohen and Cooper took shots in honor of Betty White, who died at age 99 just weeks before her 100th birthday.

"We're going to raise our first shot of tequila in honor of Betty White!" Cohen said as he prepared the drinks for himself and his cohost, who had just finished calling the late actress "a lovely lady."

"This is in honor of Betty White, a life well-lived. 99 years!" Cohen said before the pair toasted to her legacy.

Later in the evening, after several more drinks, Cohen took verbal shots at N.Y.C. Mayor Bill de Blasio, who left the role at the start of the new year. Cooper attempted to diffuse the situation to no avail.

"Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York [City]," Cohen told the camera. As he spoke, Cooper attempted to interject with "don't go on a rant" and "this is how you want to start the new year?"

But Cohen persisted. "The only thing Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been," he said. "So, sayonara, sucka!"

A stunned Cooper stared at his cohost and twice uttered, "Wow." A giggle could be heard from behind the camera.

Cohen continued: "2022! It's a new year! 'Cause guess what? I have a feeling I'm going to be standing right here next year, and you know who I'm not going to be looking at dancing as the city comes apart? You!"

In addition to his Twitter confession, Cohen claimed he was overserved on Instagram in both a post and on his Story, noting that he still had a blast.

"I was a hair over-served last night, but man did I have fun! I hope you did too. Happy New Year everybody," Cohen captioned his Instagram post, which featured several goofy shots of him and Cooper from throughout the night.

The post also included a photo of Cohen and Cooper smiling side-by-side with Times Square as their backdrop.

Cohen shared a similar message on his Story before answering the big question: What were they drinking?

The answer: De Nada tequila and Mujen shochu.