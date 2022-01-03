Andy Cohen previously admitted that he was "overserved" during CNN's New Year's Eve Live

Andy Cohen's 'Only' Regret on New Year's Eve Was Calling Out Ryan Seacrest: 'Stupid and Drunk'

Andy Cohen has just one regret from his admittedly drunken New Year's Eve.

Cohen, 53, hosted CNN's New Year's Eve Live from Times Square in New York City last Friday night alongside Anderson Cooper. On Monday's episode of his Radio Andy talk show, the Bravo producer recalled criticizing a competing broadcast — Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve — which Ryan Seacrest was hosting from elsewhere in Times Square.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast," Cohen said on Radio Andy. "And I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy and I really regret saying that and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it."

"I was continuing the Journey rant and I just kept talking and I shouldn't have and I felt bad about that, so that is the only thing," he added.

andy cohen, ryan seacrest Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images; David Becker/Getty Images

Cohen also called out the headlines regarding his quotes about Seacrest, 47. "The headlines about Ryan Seacrest are all like I trashed Ryan Seacrest and I really… I hope he hears the clip," he said.

A spokeswoman for CNN tells PEOPLE, "Andy said something he shouldn't have on live tv. We've addressed it with him and look forward to having him back again next year."

During the show Friday night, Cohen said ABC's performers were a "group of losers."

"If you look behind me, you'll see Ryan Seacrest's group of losers performing," he said, according to Us Weekly. "I'm sorry but if you're watching ABC, you're watching nothing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

andy cohen, anderson cooper Credit: andy cohen/instagram

Cohen later went on the "Journey rant" he mentioned on Radio Andy, saying that the famous band, led by Arnel Pineda, was "not Journey" without original lead singer Steve Perry.

"We were doused with confetti from fake Journey on ABC. If it's not Steve Perry, it doesn't count! You get it? It's not Journey!" he reportedly said. "It's propaganda! It's propaganda! It's not Journey! It's not Journey! No, that was not Journey. Steve Perry is Journey."

The next morning, the dad of one admitted that he may have had a bit too much to drink as he rang in 2022.