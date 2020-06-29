Andy Cohen Officiates Virtual Gay Wedding on WWHL — and Patti LaBelle Performs!
The host married Justin and Robert, two "dedicated Bravoholics"
Sunday's broadcast of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen was one for the books.
Earlier this month, Andy Cohen announced that he would be officiating the "Bravo-themed wedding of your dreams" for one lucky LGBTQ+ couple in honor of Pride Month.
That ended up being Justin and Robert, two "dedicated Bravoholics" whose plans for a destination wedding were canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, according to E! News.
On Sunday, Cohen, 52, married the couple via video chat in the virtual clubhouse, with guests including Patti LaBelle, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss.
"I want to get started before we lose the venue. Oh wait, we're all at home," he quipped. "Well, let's get started anyway."
"Dearly beloved Watch What Happens Live fans, and people at home who haven't worn pants in three months," he continued. "We are gathered here tonight in front of Patti LaBelle ... to join this man, Justin, and this man, Robert, in virtual internet matrimony — unless their WiFi craps out first."
"So Justin, do you take Robert to be your lawfully wedded husband, to support him as fiercely as a woman who supports other women?" Cohen asked.
"I do," Justin replied.
"And Robert, do you take Justin to be your lawfully wedded husband, to love and honor him morning, noon and Kandi Koated Nights?" Cohen asked.
"I do," Robert said.
In a touching moment, the couple exchanged personal vows, which brought tears to LaBelle's eyes. Then Cohen guided them through the ring exchange and declared them officially wed.
"By the powers vested in me, for some ungodly reason, I now pronounce you husbands," he said. "You may kiss each other!"
Later in the show, LaBelle, 76, even performed a snippet of her hit song "Love, Need and Want You" for the newlyweds.
According to E! News, Justin and Robert will receive wedding gifts from Cohen and partner The Real Real. The Real Real will also be donating a portion of their proceeds directly to the National Black Justice Coalition from purchases up until June 30.