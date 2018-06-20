Andy Cohen Wasn't Surprised by John Mayer Dating Rumors: We 'Have a Great Love for Each Other'

Andy Cohen and John Mayer spend a lot of time together — but that doesn’t mean they’re an item.

In a new interview with CNN, the Watch What Happens Live host clarified that the two are indeed not dating, even though he wasn’t surprised that people had begun speculating they might be.

“Listen, we have a very sweet friendship, and we are together all the time,” he said. “I think that I was not surprised because we also have a great love for each other. So, it just seems like the obvious assumption.”

John Mayer (left) and Andy Cohen John Mayer/Instagram

So what’s Cohen looking for in a partner?

“Someone who is like John Mayer,” he quipped. “Just kidding. What am I looking for? I’m looking for someone strong, independent, smart, who has their own thing going on.”

Asked if he’s trying to stay away from dating someone in the Hollywood scene, Cohen reiterated that he just “would like someone to have their own thing going on.”

“I don’t care,” he said. “I’m not looking for someone who is in entertainment.”

Earlier this month, Mayer addressed the dating rumors after surprising Cohen by taking over his birthday episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Joking about their bromance, the singer asked Cohen, “Do you think people wonder if we’re in a secret relationship?”

“All my team does,” said Cohen.