Andy Cohen to Star in New Animated Series About His Life on Quibi

Andy Cohen is joining the ever-growing Quibi family.

Cohen is set to star in a new animated series titled The Andy Cohen Diaries, the upcoming streaming service announced Thursday.

The six-episode series will chronicle “iconic and untold moments from the pop culture kingpin’s daily life.” Along with life on the job at Bravo, the show will also feature his nights out on the town and the ups and downs of first-time fatherhood.

“I’m so excited to start writing more adventures in my diaries, and animated, short installments represent the perfect format to bring these to life,” Cohen said in a statement.

The show is said to be the visual third installment of his best-selling books, The Andy Cohen Diaries and Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries.

Along with starring in the project, Cohen will also serve as executive producer.

The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host is the latest Hollywood heavyweight star to join Quibi — short for “quick bites” — which is set to hit phones April 2020. The network has already secured support from the likes of Guillermo Del Toro, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Lopez, Zac Efron and more.

Once released, users can pay $4.99 to access the platform with advertising or $7.99 without it. It’s set to feature 7,000 pieces of content at launch, according to Vanity Fair. It will also feature both vertical and horizontal video, Thrillist reported.

Quibi videos are expected to be short, but they will still tell long-form stories, just over a longer period of time.