Andy Cohen Says 'Hate' Between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga at 'RHONJ' Reunion Nearly Drove Him to Walk Off

Andy Cohen almost drew a line in the sand in terms of his involvement in the Giudice/Gorga feud.

Last week, the Bravo host was filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion alongside Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga — and it was anything but peaceful.

"I've gotta tell you, the level — I won't even say vitriol, I'll say hate — between Teresa and Melissa," Cohen, 54, said on an episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Radio Andy. "The gloves are off. I've never seen anything like it."

He added, "The way the two of them were going back and forth, it was that thing of — neither wanted the other to have the last word in any petty fight."

Cohen said he "almost walked off at one point" during the reunion taping.

"By the time I was going to, I was just so annoyed," he added, saying he had dinner plans that had to be postponed because of the length of the climactic reunion.

Of how he responded in the moment, Cohen said he "turned to Teresa —I apologized to her later — I didn't yell at her, but I think I lost my s— with her in a way that I haven't maybe ever."

The day-long filming resulted in some ready-for-TV moments, Cohen said during the radio interview, despite how explosive some parts sound.

"It will be very compelling television," Cohen said, later adding, "There were a ton of new allegations being made. There was new material, so it was good. We didn't spend a ton of time rehashing the past. We leaned into a lot of new stuff."

Teresa, 50, and Melissa, 44, have not been on speaking terms in months. Their inter-family argument accelerated in the public eye when Melissa, and husband Joe Gorga (who is Teresa's brother) did not attend Teresa's wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas in August 2022.

Two sources told PEOPLE Melissa and Joe backed out of attending two days before the ceremony when false rumors about their marriage surfaced amid filming. Both Teresa and Louie's actions at the time ultimately influenced the Gorgas' decision.

"Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable," one source said. "They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs."

The drama has also been unfolding on the latest season of RHONJ, with Melissa and Teresa recently getting into it after Teresa insinuated that Melissa's daughter, Antonia, was to blame for the family friction.

The argument eventually stopped when the pair realized they wouldn't see eye to eye, and Melissa wondered in a confessional, "What do you want to prove that you'll go so low that you'll even say that your niece is doing something wrong now?"

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.