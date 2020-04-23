Andy Cohen Moderates Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 Reunion — Without Pants!

Image zoom Andy Cohen / Instagram

Andy Cohen is staying comfortable for the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 reunion.

The Bravo host, 51, revealed that he was taping this season’s reunion on Thursday — and seeing as it’ll be a remote broadcast for the first time ever, thanks to the stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus outbreak, Cohen was able to show up at work in his underwear.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s #RHOA Reunion day and I’m celebrating by not wearing pants!” Cohen wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of himself posing in his closet while dressed in a blue shirt, stripped tie, matching blazer and boxer shorts.

He called the look one of the “#SilverLinings” to the pandemic, noting in the hashtag that this was the “#NewNormal.”

Cohen’s post had many of his famous friends leaving cheeky comments, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump, who joked, “Again?”

“Nice legs 🔥” said Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Dolores Catania, while RHOBH‘s Dorit Kemsley asked, “Will I ever truly be able to see you in pants again? Or will I only see this when I see [you] again? #CantBeUnseen but looking.”

RELATED: Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 Reunion Will Be Filmed Remotely Due to Coronavirus Crisis

Image zoom Real Housewives of Atlanta Bravo Media/ Tommy Garcia

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Says Her RHOA Costars Should Be Prepared for Explosive Reunion: ‘I’m Coming for You’

Cohen first revealed that the RHOA season 12 reunion would be filmed remotely earlier this month. The reunion had previously been scheduled to film in late March, but it was postponed after all non-essential work gatherings were canceled.

NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille are all expected to be in attendance, as are Friends of the Housewives Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam.

“Listen, this is obviously not how we would prefer to do, it but life is not how we prefer it right now,” said Cohen on his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live. “We want to be in the same room, but we cannot risk the health and safety of our Housewives and our incredible crew in Georgia.”

“Atlanta is regarded by many as the Super Bowl of reunion shows. It is one of my favorite reunions to shoot, I look forward to it. And the fact of the matter is, it’s either we do it this way or there is no Super Bowl this year,” added the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host, who is now on the other side of his own battle with coronavirus.

He went on to stress how important it is to have the reunion so that the show can move on to season 13.

“We need to reset the table with the ladies in Atlanta,” Cohen said. “If we wait for this pandemic to be over for when we all are in the same room, it’s going to delay everything. We need to move forward. We need to live in reality right now, and reality right now is if we’re going to do this, we’re going to do this virtually.”

RELATED: Real Housewives of New York City Editor Peter Gamba, 63, Dead from Coronavirus Complications

RELATED: Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 5 Premiere Pushed to Summer Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

This isn’t the only reunion Cohen will be has hosted remotely.

On Wednesday, he hosted the season 4 reunion of Summer House. An airdate for that has not yet been announced.

Cohen’s WWHL has also been broadcasting live from his home, six days a week (Sundays-Fridays).

Meanwhile, Bravo viewers will have to wait a little longer for the Real Housewives of Potomac‘s fifth season.

A source close to production told PEOPLE on Thursday morning that the latest installment of the hit franchise — which was set to premiere Sunday, May 3 — has been postponed until later this summer. Network executives confirmed the news in an announcement later in the day.

The decision comes as COVID-19 has halted production on a number of reality shows across the entertainment industry, including upcoming seasons of Bravo shows like Southern Charm, Below Deck, Married to Medicine, RHONJ, The Real Housewives of Dallas, and The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Pushing back RHOP would ensure Bravo has a steady flow of new programming on Sunday nights throughout the summer. Season 2 of Married to Medicine Los Angeles, also set to premiere May 3, will remain on the schedule as planned.