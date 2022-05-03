Andy Cohen and his daughter Lucy, whom he welcomed on April 29, enjoyed Met Gala Monday cuddling on the couch

Andy Cohen Jokingly Shows Off His 'Met Gala Look' Alongside Newborn Baby Lucy at Home

Andy Cohen and his daughter, Lucy Eve, are celebrating the Met Gala in style... from home!

While stars hit the red carpet for the 2022 Costume Institute Gala, the Bravo host and his newborn baby enjoyed a night on the couch snuggling.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hello from me and my little Lucy!" Cohen, 53, said in an Instagram Story. "We're just hanging out, having some daddy time."

Cohen welcomed Lucy on April 29. She joins son Benjamin Allen, whom he welcomed via surrogate on Feb. 4, 2019.

Though Cohen and his daughter weren't spending fashion's biggest night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, they did have some A-list talent by their side.

Panning the camera to a large pop art-style portrait of Dolly Parton, Cohen told his followers, "We've got Dolly keeping us company, so that's nice."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Watch What Happens Live host also posted a sweet mirror selfie, in which he rocked a casual North Face hoodie while holding Lucy.

"My 2022 #MetGala look!" he joked.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/bravoandy/2829449102669374843 Credit: Andy Cohen/Instagram

Last week, Cohen announced the arrival of Lucy on Instagram, writing, "HERE'S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She's 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!"

He added, "Her big brother can't wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I'm so happy."

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen Gave Surrogacy Advice to Kandi Burruss but Didn't Tell Her He Was Going Through It Too

When he was preparing to welcome Benjamin, now 3, Cohen opened up to PEOPLE about up about his decision to become a single dad.