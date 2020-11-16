For Real: The Story of Reality TV, hosted and executive produced by Andy Cohen, will premiere in early 2021 on E!

Andy Cohen to Host and Executive Produce New Reality TV-Themed Limited Series on E!

Andy Cohen is ready to spill some tea.

Cohen, 52, will host and executive produce a new E! seven-part limited series For Real: The Story of Reality TV, set to air in early 2021.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to a press release, "the series will rewind the clock and revisit some of the most iconic reality television moments that have undoubtedly shaped the world we live in today and share the inside scoop from the icons who lived it."

In each episode, Cohen will explore a theme or moment from reality television and sit down with some of the biggest names in the unscripted world, with commentary from industry pioneers, producers and journalists, the press release stated.

“I’m thrilled to look back at the shows that formed my love for reality TV, and interview the icons of the genre,” said Cohen. “This series is like great candy!”

“A reality connoisseur in his own right, Andy takes viewers on a deep and captivating journey into a genre that’s forever captivated audiences and impacted pop culture,” said Rachel Smith, Executive Vice President, Development, Bravo and E!. “At a time where the world is constantly changing, ‘For Real: The Story of Reality TV’ offers the perfect escape we all need; an opportunity to sit back, relax and submerge into a world that’s captured so many.”

The series will be produced by KUWTK producer Bunim/Murray Productions and Cohen’s Most Talkative. Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi and David Sambuchi are also executive producing alongside Cohen. Lauren Lazin will serve as Executive Producer and showrunner.

Image zoom Andy Cohen | Credit: Getty

"There are some TV moments you never forget," Cohen says in a promo for the upcoming series, released by E! on Monday. "Like a Jersey Housewives really real table flip, or a top model makeover gone tragic. Or a simple socialite inseminating a cow?"

"But, what if we could rewind the clock and revisit them again?" Cohen adds. What inside scoop would we hear from the icons who lived it? I hope you're ready, 'cause we're gonna spill some reality."

Cohen currently hosts and executive produces Bravo's late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which celebrated 10 years in 2019. He also executive produces and the Real Housewives franchise, which he helped launch in the early 2000s.