Andy Cohen Hopes Lisa Vanderpump Returns to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 'at Some Point'

Lisa Vanderpump may be gone from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for now, but Bravo’s Andy Cohen hopes she’s not forever.

While stopping by The Wendy Williams show on Thursday, Cohen said he hoped Vanderpump — who just quit the show after nine seasons — would return at some point.

“We will miss Lisa Vanderpump,” Cohen, 51, told Williams, adding that this isn’t the first departure from a high-profile star in franchise history.

“I love Lisa Vanderpump, but the great thing about the Housewives is it’s an ensemble show. We have a group of all-stars in Beverly Hills” he said, going on to reference two stars who left and ultimately decided to come back.

“New York survived when Bethenny [Frankel] left, Atlanta survived when NeNe [Leakes] left for a bit. So People come and they go, and I hope that Lisa comes back at some point.”

On June 7, PEOPLE confirmed that Vanderpump, 58, would not be returning for the next season of the Bravo series.

In an interview with Extra, the reality star explained that “the last year was a very negative year for me.”

“I just had a horrible time with the show and the women. It was a very sad time in my life and it wasn’t made any better. I just decided to walk away,” she explained.

Three months before filming for the season began, Vanderpump lost her brother Mark to suicide. Then in mid-June, her mother, Jean Vanderpump, died at the age of 84.

Throughout the course of filming the season, Vanderpump had a major falling out with her castmates over drama known as Puppy Gate.

Although Cohen was disappointed that Vanderpump skipped the show’s reunion, he has praised the reality star as irreplaceable.

“I wish she had been there, what can I tell you. I really wish she had been there,” he shared on his SiriusXM Radio show Andy Cohen Live in June. “And I hope and I think she actually could have left with some resolution.”

“No one will ever replace her,” he added. “And no one can replace her. I mean, it has been well-documented that when we were developing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I was not totally sold on doing the show … but when I saw Lisa Vanderpump on that casting tape, man, she was the one who really sold me on doing the show.”