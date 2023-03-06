Andy Cohen Says 'I'm Girding My Loins' for 'VPR' Reunion amid Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Affair Fallout

The Bravo boss calls Ariana Madix "a treasure" and promises the rest of Vanderpump Rules' season will be "shocking" to watch now that fans know a months-long affair was underway

By
and
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 12:52 PM
Tom Sandoval at the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras performance at Hotel Cafe on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California., Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. , Andy Cohen attends the Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE Upfronts party presented by Netflix and Terra Chips at Second Floor on May 15, 2017 in New York City.
Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty; JC Olivera/Getty; Bryan Bedder/Getty

The Vanderpump Rules reunion is filming in just two weeks — less than a month after the cast imploded from news that Raquel Leviss was having an affair with Tom Sandoval.

On Monday, Andy Cohen confirmed the reunion episode was quickly approaching during an episode of his Sirius XM radio show. "This is a reunion that's going to be… I'm girding my loins," he said.

Last week, news broke that Ariana Madix, 37, had split from her boyfriend of nine years after he cheated with her friend and costar Leviss, 28.

Sandoval, 39, confirmed the cheating in a public apology on Saturday.

"Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation…," Sandoval wrote of his friends, noting that longtime pal and business partner Tom Schwartz "specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions."

Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Amanda Edwards/Getty; Emma McIntyre/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

As the cheating scandal continues to make headlines, Vanderpump Rules is airing new episodes — which Cohen, 54, said will be viewed very differently now that fans know the affair was happening behind the scenes.

"First of all, when you watch the rest of the season of Vanderpump Rules with the overlay of knowing that Raquel and Sandoval — what's happened with them and what was possibly happening then — it's really shocking," he said. "Even Wednesday night's episode, you're not going to believe it. Watching it with this overlay, there's this moment between Ariana and Raquel where you see where their friendship is, which is good. You won't believe."

VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Tommy Garcia/Bravo (3)

Madix was "devastated" to learn of the affair, a source told PEOPLE. "This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal," the insider said.

Cohen spoke to the heartbreak Madix may be feeling. "It's quite, quite shocking," Cohen said. "It's very upsetting. It's bad. Poor Ariana. We've watched this relationship from the beginning and you just, you feel for her. I mean, that's the headline. That's one of the headlines. That has to be first when you go, 'Poor Ariana.' She is a treasure."

Madix and Sandoval ended their relationship on March 3. Vanderpump Rules cameras resumed rolling after news of the affair went public.

"You may have heard rumors that the cameras were up over the weekend. Yup, the cameras have been up on everyone getting reactions and filming," Cohen confirmed. "You will see this play out in a sense this season of Vanderpump Rules, before the reunion."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

