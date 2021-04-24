Andy Cohen, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner Share BTS Footage from KUWTK Reunion: 'No Ground Rules'

Andy Cohen has given a sneak peek into the filming process for the highly anticipated Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion.

In a video shared on his Instagram Story and later posted on the KUWTK Instagram page Friday night, Cohen, 52, showed fans around the reunion set. "Well this is different, it's the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Final Curtain," the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host begins in the clip.

"We are here at the reunion, the glam squads are here, phones are out," he continues, showing Kim Kardashian snapping a selfie. "This is awesome — the set is amazing, we have old beautiful outfits that have been seen on the show, promotional photos."

"Everybody's here. It's a doozy," Cohen says. "We are going there, no ground rules, nothing's off limits: It's on."

Kylie Jenner also posted from the day of filming, first sharing a video of her getting her makeup done on her Instagram Story and later adding a clip of her leaving the studio with the caption, "That's a wrap."

Meanwhile, family matriarch Kris Jenner highlighted the snacks served at the reunion on her own Instagram Story — cookies made to look like polaroid pictures featuring a whole host of iconic Kardashian-Jenner moments.

Cohen announced earlier this month that he would be hosting a Kardashian-Jenner family reunion that will cover all 20 seasons of the iconic reality show as it nears the end of its final season.

Cohen also said that it would be filmed in the style of the Real Housewives reunions he regularly hosts.

"We're gonna cover all 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in a kind of Housewives style reunion show and so anyone who watches the Kardashians, I want you all to tweet using the hashtag #KUWTKReunion, we need really good provocative questions and nothing's off-limits with the crew," he said.

"This is something that I wanted to do for a long time and then when they announced that it was their final season I was like we've got to do this, we have to do this right away," he explained.

The reunion special does not yet have a scheduled air date but will likely air after the series finale this summer.

In September 2020, Kim, 40, announced that the 20th season of KUWTK (which is currently airing on E!) would be the last. The series, which was co-created by Ryan Seacrest, premiered in 2007.

"To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," her statement at the time began. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."