Andy Cohen Explains Why 2 Housewives Stars Aren’t Happy About the Upcoming WWHL Kids Special 

The upcoming Watch What Happens Live special will feature Gia Giudice, Brielle Biermann and more Housewives kids

Not everyone is pleased with Andy Cohen's upcoming Housewives kids special on Watch What Happens Live.

During Wednesday's episode of Sirius XM's Radio Andy, Cohen said that two Housewives stars personally contacted him about the episode, questioning why their kids weren't asked to be involved. "First of all, I will say, I heard from two moms yesterday saying, 'Why wasn't my daughter included?'" he recalled to a caller.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When a listener asked whether Sonja Morgan was one of the network's stars that reached out, the 52-year-old TV host said: "No, I would have loved to have [her daughter] Quincy. She's never been on the show, so I wouldn't ask."

"These are people who have been on the show. The truth is, right now, I think we've got, like, 12 or so [Housewives children involved]," he continued. "I will say, people were very excited about this and you're going to be hearing more. This is part of something bigger that we are doing at Watch What Happens Live. This is only a part of it, okay?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cohen then teased that fans are "going to be hearing more about this very special thing that we're doing at Watch What Happens Live."

He announced the news of the kids-centered episode on Tuesday via Facebook. While teasing some of the Housewives children joining the special, he also requested for fans to ask questions beneath the post.

It is uncertain when the episode will air and whether the Housewives moms will also make an appearance.

Real Housewives has become a booming franchise for Bravo. It started in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County, which celebrated its 15-year anniversary late last month.

Cohen commemorated the milestone via Instagram by sharing a throwback of himself around the time RHOC debuted. "#RHOC premiered 15 years ago today. When I posed for this picture a week later, I had no idea the series would change the course of pop culture — and my life — forever," he captioned the sentimental post. "Thanks to each and every Real Housewife, and the incredible production teams from Evolution, Shed Media, Truly Original, Sirens, GoodBye Pictures, & Purveyors of Pop for keeping the series humming!"

He then joked, "(SIDENOTE: I'm not saying the Housewives turned my hair entirely Grey, but they did)."