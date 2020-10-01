There are two spots up for grabs on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast — but they won't be filled by Caitlyn Jenner or Sophia Hutchins.

After speculation recently began circulating that Caitlyn and her close friend Hutchins were in talks about possibly becoming diamond-holding Housewives, franchise host and executive producer Andy Cohen set the record straight Thursday on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show.

"This is one of those where the call is coming from inside the house, as they say. I know that they have expressed their interest publicly. On social media, they've tagged me in posts saying, 'We think this is a great idea,'" said Cohen, 52. "But we've never talked to them formally. That rumor is not true."

But would Cohen be open to having Caitlyn, 70, and Hutchins, 24, on the show in the future, even in a friend of the Housewives role?

"You know, the thing about it is, Kris [Jenner] is good friends with Kyle [Richards]. They are legitimately really good friends," said Cohen. "And so, yeah, no, I just don't see it."

Although Caitlyn and Hutchins live together in the former Olympian's home, a source previously told PEOPLE that "they are not romantic, but are best friends and are generally inseparable." And during an interview in 2018, Hutchins said that while she and Caitlyn "share a life together," she "wouldn't describe it as a romantic relationship."

Image zoom Sophia Hutchins and Cailtlyn Jenner Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"We're partners, we're business partners," said Hutchins, who is the executive director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation. "We have so much in common; we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each because we challenge each other. She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways and I hope I challenge her to grow and I think because we share so many of the same passions and views. It's just a great match, a great partnership."

As seen on RHOBH earlier this year, Caitlyn's ex-wife Kris, 64, made a season 10 cameo at Kyle's Black and White Gala. Following her on-screen appearance, fans questioned if she would be joining the franchise.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Kris seemed "intrigued" by the possibility, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has since ruled it out.

"I think I would do it just to go on once in a while and be with my friend Kyle Richards, but as far as me doing a show like that regularly, there's just too much going on in my life — and they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show!" she recently said during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "They're doing just fine."

Image zoom Kris Jenner and Kyle Richards Presley Ann/Getty

Currently, there are two open roles on RHOBH after it was confirmed that Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Denise Richards would not be returning.