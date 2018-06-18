Andy Cohen Denies Aviva Drescher's Claim That RHONY Producers Force Cast to Drink: 'So Dumb'

Andy Cohen is shutting down allegations that Bravo producers push alcohol on their Real Housewives stars.

On Sunday, Cohen addressed a Page Six article in the New York Post with a headline that read: “Housewives Cast: ‘Show drove us to drink.’ ”

The Watch What Happens Live host, who is also the executive producer of the Housewives franchise, called the article the “equivalent of the print version of clickbait.”

“I mean, this article is so dumb,” Cohen said on his Instagram story. “It’s a lot of quotes from Aviva complaining about the show, basically.”

The article, published online Saturday, features claims from former Real Housewives of New York City star Aviva Drescher. Drescher, who starred in seasons 5 and 6, said the show’s production team could go too far with their eagerness to liquor up the cast and alleged she was once pressured to take a shot of alcohol while filming.

RHONY star Bethenny Frankel also took issue with Drescher’s characterization of the on-set environment.

“As the person responsible for putting you on RHONY, I take offense to you misrepresenting the truth & saying producers prodded you to drink,” tweeted Frankel, 47. “As someone here since day 1 with 13 years of reality TV experience, it is a flat out falsehood.”

Drescher, 47, stood by her story.

“I am so happy for you and your experience,” she tweeted in response to Frankel. “I was once asked to do a shot with Ramona for a make-up scene (suggested by producers). When I asked producer to fill my shot with water I was refused and told that I HAD to drink the shot with alcohol. That happened.”

A Bravo spokeswoman told PEOPLE, “The franchise follows the women in their real lives. No one is pressured to drink alcohol. If the network, production company or castmates have deemed that someone is putting themselves at risk in their overall lives, we have taken and will continue to take responsible action.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.