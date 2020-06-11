Andy Cohen Denies Rumor That Lori Loughlin Is Joining Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: 'Not True'

"That is not true," Andy Cohen said on his SiriusXM radio channel Thursday

Don't expect to see Lori Loughlin holding a diamond after she completes the term of her plea bargain.

"There is a whole narrative, apparently, that I am pursuing Lori Loughlin for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Cohen said on SiriusXM's Radio Andy. "And the first I heard about that was Twitter."

Cohen insisted the report is false.

"Lori Loughlin is a very nice person, she's going to have quite a story to tell," he said. "And she's always been lovely. So anyway, that is not true."

Image zoom RHOBH season 10 cast

In March 2019, Loughlin, 55, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were implicated in the college admissions scandal. They stand accused of of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate their daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither of them ever participated in the sport.

On May 22, Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

Image zoom Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin L. Cohen/WireImage

Under the terms of the plea deal, which is still pending the judge’s approval, Loughlin agreed to serve two months in prison (though the coronavirus pandemic could affect that time), pay a $150,000 fine and do 100 hours of community service, while Giannulli agreed to serve five months, pay $250,000 and do 250 hours of community service. Both could also spend two years on supervised release.