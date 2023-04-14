Andy Cohen Denies Rumors Bravo Is Working on New 'Real Housewives' Installments: 'We're Good'

Real Housewives fans shouldn't expect any new cities on the horizon.

Speaking on his SiriusXM show Thursday, Andy Cohen denied that Bravo is working on new installments of the popular reality franchise franchise amid rumors that The Real Housewives of Las Vegas, Real Housewives of New Orleans and Real Housewives of Scottsdale were all on the way.

"I mean, I think we're good.," the 54-year-old said on Andy Cohen Live, when asked if new cities were in production. 'We're not developing any."

Cohen, who is an executive producer on the Housewives franchise and hosts all of the show's reunion episodes, was first inspired to "debunk" the theories when rumors swirled a Las Vegas installment would be announced at the upcoming 2023 BravoCon in Sin City.

"People are really excited about BravoCon in Vegas, getting so many questions about it. And I just wanna nip something in the bud right now because there is a rumor that is building online that I need to address so that we can move on," said Cohen. "There is a train of thought that, of thinking we will be announcing at BravoCon in Vegas, the Real Housewives of Las Vegas. And I am here to tell you, we are not, no, just we are not."

"There is no Housewives of Vegas. We are not announcing a Housewives of Vegas. So just stand down," Cohen continued. "That's not happening."

Andy Cohen at BravoCon 2022. Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty

He then went on to say that The Real Housewives of New Orleans and The Real Housewives of Scottsdale aren't happening either, explaining to co-host John Hill that production companies will often do prospective casting for female ensemble reality shows that people assume are Housewives.

"There was just a rumor about Real Housewives of New Orleans and I happen to know that there is a production company who we work with all the time, who was just casting women in New Orleans to see if there was a show to be done in New Orleans," Cohen said. "I think they are pitching it to Bravo. This wasn't Bravo seeking out."

"A lot of times there will be, a lot of times someone will, people will start DMing me saying, 'I know you're doing Scottsdale. I want to be on the casting', whatever," he continued. "Sometimes there are production companies that are just fishing around, not even at the behest of Bravo, but just because they are looking for women and they're gonna bring them to Bravo and try to pitch Bravo on the idea. So that's my rumor debunk today."

There have been 11 Real Housewives installments in the United States alone.

The Real Housewives of Dubai. Chris Haston/Bravo

The franchise began with The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2006, before spawning The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of D.C., The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Miami, The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Real Housewives of Dallas and, just in last June, The Real Housewives of Dubai.

Only two franchises, D.C. and Dallas, are no longer airing new episodes. Production previously stopped on Miami after its third season, but the series was revived by Peacock for season 4 in December 2021. It, and the entirety of season 5, is streaming now.

Meanwhile, news that BravoCon is heading to Las Vegas for the first time was announced on Tuesday by the network. The fan convention will take place in Sin City for 2023 from Nov. 3-5.

Caesars Forum will serve as the epicenter for the weekend, which sees a host of Bravo superfans and Bravolebrities come together for cast panels, exclusive announcements and photo ops.

This will be the first time BravoCon has moved outside New York City. The inaugural version was held in November 2019 across multiple venues in the Big Apple, while the 2022 installment — held in October — took place at the Javits Center.

Andy Cohen Live airs weekdays (at 10 a.m. ET) on SiriusXM Radio Andy, Ch. 102.