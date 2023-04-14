Andy Cohen Denies Rumors Bravo Is Working on New 'Real Housewives' Installments: 'We're Good'

"That's not happening," Cohen said of rumors that the network was developing The Real Housewives of Las Vegas, Real Housewives of New Orleans and Real Housewives of Scottsdale.

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 14, 2023 01:23 PM
andy cohen
Andy Cohen. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Real Housewives fans shouldn't expect any new cities on the horizon.

Speaking on his SiriusXM show Thursday, Andy Cohen denied that Bravo is working on new installments of the popular reality franchise franchise amid rumors that The Real Housewives of Las Vegas, Real Housewives of New Orleans and Real Housewives of Scottsdale were all on the way.

"I mean, I think we're good.," the 54-year-old said on Andy Cohen Live, when asked if new cities were in production. 'We're not developing any."

Cohen, who is an executive producer on the Housewives franchise and hosts all of the show's reunion episodes, was first inspired to "debunk" the theories when rumors swirled a Las Vegas installment would be announced at the upcoming 2023 BravoCon in Sin City.

"People are really excited about BravoCon in Vegas, getting so many questions about it. And I just wanna nip something in the bud right now because there is a rumor that is building online that I need to address so that we can move on," said Cohen. "There is a train of thought that, of thinking we will be announcing at BravoCon in Vegas, the Real Housewives of Las Vegas. And I am here to tell you, we are not, no, just we are not."

"There is no Housewives of Vegas. We are not announcing a Housewives of Vegas. So just stand down," Cohen continued. "That's not happening."

BRAVOCON -- Right the Relationship Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Austen Kroll, Vicki Gunvalson, Heather Gay -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo via Getty Images)
Andy Cohen at BravoCon 2022. Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty

He then went on to say that The Real Housewives of New Orleans and The Real Housewives of Scottsdale aren't happening either, explaining to co-host John Hill that production companies will often do prospective casting for female ensemble reality shows that people assume are Housewives.

"There was just a rumor about Real Housewives of New Orleans and I happen to know that there is a production company who we work with all the time, who was just casting women in New Orleans to see if there was a show to be done in New Orleans," Cohen said. "I think they are pitching it to Bravo. This wasn't Bravo seeking out."

"A lot of times there will be, a lot of times someone will, people will start DMing me saying, 'I know you're doing Scottsdale. I want to be on the casting', whatever," he continued. "Sometimes there are production companies that are just fishing around, not even at the behest of Bravo, but just because they are looking for women and they're gonna bring them to Bravo and try to pitch Bravo on the idea. So that's my rumor debunk today."

There have been 11 Real Housewives installments in the United States alone.

Real Housewives of Dubai Star Nia Ali Exits Series After 1 Season
The Real Housewives of Dubai. Chris Haston/Bravo

The franchise began with The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2006, before spawning The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of D.C., The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Miami, The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Real Housewives of Dallas and, just in last June, The Real Housewives of Dubai.

Only two franchises, D.C. and Dallas, are no longer airing new episodes. Production previously stopped on Miami after its third season, but the series was revived by Peacock for season 4 in December 2021. It, and the entirety of season 5, is streaming now.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meanwhile, news that BravoCon is heading to Las Vegas for the first time was announced on Tuesday by the network. The fan convention will take place in Sin City for 2023 from Nov. 3-5.

Caesars Forum will serve as the epicenter for the weekend, which sees a host of Bravo superfans and Bravolebrities come together for cast panels, exclusive announcements and photo ops.

This will be the first time BravoCon has moved outside New York City. The inaugural version was held in November 2019 across multiple venues in the Big Apple, while the 2022 installment — held in October — took place at the Javits Center.

Andy Cohen Live airs weekdays (at 10 a.m. ET) on SiriusXM Radio Andy, Ch. 102.

Related Articles
Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss Enters 'Voluntary Facility for Mental Health Counseling'
Live with Kelly and Ryan - KELLY RIPA, RYAN SEACREST
Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Makes Rare Appearance on 'Live' for His Final Show as Co-Host
bliss-and-Zack-wedding
'Love Is Blind' 's Bliss Dishes on Her Wedding Day with Zack: 'It Was Just What I Imagined'
love is blind season 4 Tiffany and Brett, Bliss and Zack, Chelsea and Kwame, Micah and Paul and Jackie and Marshall
'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Finale: Who Got Married and Who Said 'I Don't'
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Celebrates Her and Mom Christine's Duel Engagements: 'Literally Twinsies'
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Celebrates Her and Mom Christine's Duel Engagements: 'Literally Twinsies'
Raquel Leviss Says She Called — and Texted — Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
Raquel Leviss's 'VPR' Costar Calls Her 'Sick' for Acting Like a Friend to Ariana Madix During Tom Sandoval Affair
Christine Brown's confidential engagement exclusive
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Is Engaged to David Woolley: 'I've Never Been in Love Like This Before'
Lavar Burton Rollout 4/24
LeVar Burton's 'Jeopardy!' Dream Not Coming True Led to 'Bliss' Working with His Daughter on 'Picard'
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
'VPR' : Ariana Madix Became Suspicious of Sandoval After He Was Seemingly Obsessed with Saying Raquel's Name
THE MASKED SINGER
'The Masked Singer' Unmasks 2 Beloved Actresses on Space Night
TV personality Lindsie Chrisley arrives at the 2016 Summer TCA Tour - NBCUniversal Press Tour at the Four Seasons Hotel - Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California.
Lindsie Chrisley Says Divorce Won't Be an 'Option' in Her Next Marriage: 'It Was Always a Quick Go-to'
BIG BANG THEORY, Jim Parsons, HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE, Daniel Radcliffe
'Big Bang Theory' Spinoff and New 'Harry Potter' Series in the Works at Max, Warner Bros. Discovery's New Streamer
Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga
Melissa Gorga Denies 'Baseless' Rumor She Cheated on Husband Joe Gorga
cecily strong
Cecily Strong Says It's 'Hard to Watch' 'Saturday Night Live' After Exit: 'Gotta Keep My Distance'
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' : Melissa Gorga Slams 'Delusional' Teresa Giudice for Taking 'Zero Accountability' Over Wedding Drama
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix of "Vanderpump Rules" attend Kyle Chan's Retail Store Opening at Kyle Chan Design on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Tom Sandoval Claims Ariana Madix Was 'in Denial' About Split, Told Him: 'I'm Not Letting You Leave Me'