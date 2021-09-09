"Social media in a nutshell…." the Bravo host said of the interaction on Instagram

Andy Cohen Confronts Troll Who Told Him He Should Be 'Better' for His Son: I'm 'a Real Person'

Andy Cohen is confronting his social media haters head-on.

On Thursday, the Bravo producer, 53, posted screenshots from an interaction with someone in his Instagram DMs who messaged him, "You should try and be a better person for your son."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

However, when Cohen, dad to 2½-year-old son Benjamin Allen, replied, "What am I doing wrong?" the person quickly backtracked.

"Oh wow didn't expect a response, I was just being a troll," they wrote. "You're doing fine. Sry."

"I am indeed a real person," the Watch What Happens Live host then wrote. "Thanks for understanding"

"It's so cool that you responded. You probably shouldn't confront trolls though," the person added to Cohen, who quipped in response, "You probably shouldn't troll people though."

"Social media in a nutshell…." he captioned the post.

His fellow stars shared their shock at the interaction in the comments section below, with Today's Savannah Guthrie writing, "Is this real? Because omg."

"Oh dear lord," Padma Lakshmi added, while Southern Charm's Shep Rose wrote, "That is patently insane. And not even a little surprising. We are so screwed."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cohen welcomed Ben via surrogate in February 2019. Sharing a black-and-white photo of himself holding his son on Instagram to celebrate his arrival at the time, Cohen wrote, "I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow."

Last month, he opened up to PEOPLE about how his dating life has changed since then, saying the stakes are "absolutely" higher now that he is a father.

"Now there's an endgame," he said, noting that he has more than just himself to consider when choosing a potential partner. "Are you going to be a good stepfather? It's changed everything."