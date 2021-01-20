Andy Cohen Confirms Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Will Return for Season 2

The first season of RHOSLC premiered in November 2020

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is here to stay!

During the "After Show" segment of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, the Bravo host confirmed that RHOSLC will return for a second season.

Cohen, 52, asked his guests for their predictions on "the most entertaining Housewives franchise in 2021."

Danny Pellegrino, host of the Everything Iconic podcast, replied first, saying that while he is "excited about all of them," he is "really hoping" the ladies of Salt Lake City come back for a season 2.

"Oh they're coming back for a season 2," Cohen said, drawing cheers from his guests and the fans who virtually joined to watch the show.

From the very beginning, the women brought the drama, as the first episode teased mounting tension among them. The most recent episode finally showed fans Shah's long-teased spa day meltdown, after Rose, 34, planned a relaxing hot springs retreat for the entourage.

Fans only have three more episodes left in the season, though Cohen already teased that a season 1 reunion would follow suit, according to Bravo TV's The Daily Dish.

"It is nine at night. We are still shooting the Salt Lake City reunion. Unprecedented for a Season 1, 13-episode run," Cohen shared on his Instagram Story while shooting the reunion, The Daily Dish reported. "We're still going at nine o'clock. Lisa's in the bathroom. So, I mean, this is like unbelievable. It's good. There's a lot happening in this winter wonderland, I will tell you that."

He later shared a photo of himself on set for the reunion on Instagram. "#RHOSLC Reunion Day is here!" he captioned the post.