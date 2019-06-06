Andy Cohen Confirms Lisa Vanderpump Skipped the RHOBH Reunion: 'There's Trouble Afoot'

Andy Cohen is spilling some major Real Housewives tea.

On Wednesday, the Bravo star sat down with the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to film the season 9 reunion — but one important person was missing. During his lunch break, Cohen, 51, went live on Instagram and revealed that after a tumultuous season, O.G. Housewife Lisa Vanderpump chose not to attend.

Cohen announced the news after his friend Anderson Cooper joined his livestream and asked how things were going.

“The reunion is going great,” he said. “It’s major. Lisa Vanderpump‘s not here.”

“Has she not been there at all for this reunion?” Cooper asked.

Cooper didn’t respond but simply raised his eyebrows.

“There’s major things happening,” he teased. “There’s trouble afoot in Beverly Hills.”

“You know who is here? Camille,” he added, referencing Camille Grammer, who is not a full-time cast member.

Image zoom Lisa Vanderpump; Andy Cohen Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images; MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Vanderpump, 58, had previously hinted that she planned to skip the reunion.

“The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now,” she recently told the DailyMailTV. “So in all probability, no.”

As for what that means for Vanderpump’s future on the show, she admitted it would be hard to return for another season.

“I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly,” she said. “So … no.”

The restaurateur had a major falling out with her castmates throughout the course of filming season 9. Kyle Richards previously confirmed she and Vanderpump, once inseparable partners in crime, haven’t spoken since a blowout fight at her mansion. The drama began over a dog that Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center and then gave away. Now known as Puppy Gate, the scandal has dominated this season’s storyline.

While Vanderpump continues to appear on the show, she stopped filming with the rest of the cast about halfway through the season.

Image zoom Lisa Vanderpump Bravo

Three months before filming even began, Vanderpump lost her brother Mark to suicide. The Bravo star previously said she wished she had taken a break from the show after experiencing such a devastating loss.

“I wasn’t as prepared for combat as I should’ve been,” she said. “It hasn’t been a good situation.”

“I think this year, with where my mental state was — and I’ve been very honest about that, I struggled a lot, you know, after my brother’s suicide,” she continued. “The first few months it was really difficult, and I was kind of searching for happiness, so, I think you know … when something really significant happens in your life, maybe it does change you, you know?”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.