Andy Cohen Slams Fan Who Accused Him of Not Tweeting His Condolences to Lisa Vanderpump

Andy Cohen is clapping back after he was accused by a fan of not reaching out to Lisa Vanderpump following her mother’s death.

On Thursday, just shortly after news broke that the Bravo reality star’s mother, Jean Vanderpump, had died at the age of 84, Cohen, 51, received some backlash on Twitter for not publicly sending his condolences to her.

“Meanwhile @Andy is too busy tweeting about his world, and not a mention about LVP losing her mom Monday,” wrote the Twitter user, identified by the name of Cathy, in a since-deleted tweet. “Shame on you Andy.”

While defending himself, Cohen noted that he had, in fact, reached out to Lisa, 58, and was even asked by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to not say anything about the devastating loss.

“Cathy we were in touch privately on Tuesday, but I appreciate your concern about how and when I sent my condolences,” he responded back to the fan.

In a separate tweet, Cohen addressed accusations of not mentioning Lisa’s mother on this week’s episodes of Watch What Happens Live.

“She asked me not to mention it to anyone at all, so I respected her wishes and did not mention it on the air,” he wrote. “And before you yell at me for not mentioning it tonight, I want you to know that we pre-tape our Thursday shows.”

Earlier on Thursday, Lisa’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE that her mother had died, noting that the Bravo star was “devastated and shocked,” but is asking for privacy at this time and had no additional comment.

DailyMail.com first reported the sad news. The loss comes 14 months after Lisa’s brother Mark Vanderpump, a DJ, was found dead of a suspected overdose at his home in England in April 2019. His death was ruled a suicide. He was 59.

“Obviously it just being the two of us, we were more like twins,” Lisa said on Vanderpump Rules last season. “It’s been incredibly difficult, but we have to keep moving forward and make the people that were so important in our lives proud as they watch down over us.”

The Daily Mail reports that Lisa has taken a break from production on Vanderpump Rules. A source confirms to PEOPLE that the network is giving her the time she needs, but production has not stopped. She is expected to arrive in England soon.

Lisa recently quit the show that made her a household name, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, after clashing with her castmates over a scandal known as “PuppyGate” — and ultimately refusing to film group scenes. She has said her intense grief over her brother left her more vulnerable than ever to the drama of reality TV.

“It was such a brutal season for me, and it was at a time where I was floundering,” she admitted earlier this week on RuPaul. “Everybody always says, ‘Oh, you look like you’ve got your life together,’ but I started that show this season like, two or three months after my brother passed. I just wasn’t in the right space.”

“I actually did say, and we talked about it with Andy on Watch What Happens Live — he said: ‘I wish I’d given you the year off,’ ” she recalled. “I just wasn’t as prepared. I found that I couldn’t deal with something that I could normally deal with. So then it just went on and it was accumulative and in the end I just said, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I just can’t.’ “

Cohen also previously opened up about his relationship with Lisa and defended her departure from the show on his SiriusXM Radio show Andy Cohen Live.

“No one will ever replace her,” Cohen said. “And no one can replace her. I mean, it has been well-documented that when we were developing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I was not totally sold on doing the show … but when I saw Lisa Vanderpump on that casting tape, man, she was the one who really sold me on doing the show.”

He continued, “She is iconic. And I am so glad that we will continue to see more of Lisa — in all of her glory — on Vanderpump Rules.”