Andy Cohen Says RHOBH's Camille Grammer and Dorit Kemsley Got Into a Fight at His Baby Shower

With all those Housewives celebrating Andy Cohen and his future son at his epic baby shower in Los Angeles on Saturday, there was bound to be a disagreement or two.

Cohen, 50, spilled details about the argument on Monday’s episode of Andy Cohen Live, his SiriusXM radio show. “I witnessed, it was a verbal altercation!” he said.

He then premiered audio clips from an upcoming Radio Andy special recorded live from the event, in which he spoke about Kemsley and Grammer’s feud with RHOBH castmate Erika Girardi.

“I was walking by Erika earlier and she goes, ‘Get the cameras! Get the cameras!’ Because Dorit and Camille were going at it at the end of the table,” Cohen said. “I said, ‘Ladies, shut it down. Save it for the reunion!’ And they did seem to shut it down.”

Bravo reps for Kemsley, 42, and Grammer, 50, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but Girardi, 47, gave some insight into what was going on.

Their confrontation appears to have involved hard feels carried over from the filming of RHOBH‘s upcoming ninth season, which premieres Feb. 12 on Bravo.

“We were having a little pre-runion jump off,” she told Cohen, in the clip from the Andy Baby Shower special. “You walked away and then it got back on…”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Grammer and Kemsley have butted heads.

In a season 8 episode, the two argued after Kemsley called Grammer “a stupid c—.”

Kemsley later apologized, explaining that she “had a few glasses of wine” and was being “silly and stupid.” To retaliate, Grammer got Kemsley a leather breathable ball gag, which currently sits in the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen clubhouse.