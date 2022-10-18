Andy Cohen Calls Drink-Hurling Fight Between 'RHONJ' Costars Jennifer Aydin and Joe Gorga 'Gross'

Sunday's altercation between The Real Housewives of New Jersey costars came after Jennifer Aydin said that the Gorgas' future on the reality show was in jeopardy

Published on October 18, 2022 07:07 PM
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon After Dark from the Manhattan Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Jennifer Aydin -- (Photo by: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo via Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon After Dark from the Manhattan Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Andy Cohen -- (Photo by: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo via Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon After Dark from the Manhattan Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Joe Gorga, Melissa Gorga -- (Photo by: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo via Getty Images)
Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo via Getty; Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo via Getty; Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo via Getty

Andy Cohen isn't holding back when it comes to the spat between The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jennifer Aydin, Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe Gorga.

On Tuesday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, responded to a fan tweet asking him to address the incident, which occurred at a New York City hotel lobby early Sunday morning.

"I think the whole thing was gross," he wrote. "All of it."

The television personality echoed a similar sentiment in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, "I think it's gross. Period dot."

On Sunday, two sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the trio exchanged harsh words after they ran into one another post-BravoCon in the lobby of the Gansevoort Hotel. The back-and-forth got so bad that Aydin, 45, threw a plastic cup of ice water on one of the members of the Gorgas' team — a tussle that was caught on camera by spying Bravo fans.

Their altercation came after Aydin said that the Gorgas' future on RHONJ was in jeopardy amid their feud with family member Teresa Giudice, claiming that they were "holding on for dear life" and are "gonna say whatever they need to say to keep them on."

According to the insiders on the scene, while at the Gansevoort, Melissa, 43, saw Jennifer — who was in the lobby without husband Bill Aydin — and called her a "loser" and a "wannabe."

In response, Aydin shot back with a few insults of her own, the sources say, prompting Joe, 43, to get involved. A verbal spat between the two ensued.

When a member of the Gorgas' team also weighed in, Jennifer threw the beverage his way — though the liquid appeared mostly on a hotel security guard who was attempting to break things up. She also crumpled the cup and threw it as well.

"Melissa and Joe had enough of Jennifer's attacks behind their backs and her desperate attempt to involve herself in their family's business," one insider says of the incident, while another notes that Jennifer "lives by a 'don't start one, won't be one' mantra" and that if Melissa and Joe didn't want trouble, "they shouldn't have come for her."

Reps for Jennifer and the Gorgas did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephanie Augello/Shutterstock (13464627an) Jennifer Aydin BravoCon2022, Day 2, New York, USA - 15 Oct 2022; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (13467797kv) <a href="https://people.com/tag/melissa-gorga/" data-inlink="true">Melissa Gorga</a> and Joe Gorga Andy's Legends Ball, Bravocon 2022, New York, USA - 14 Oct 2022
Stephanie Augello/Shutterstock; Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Tensions between the Giudice and Gorga camps were so high on Saturday, BravoCon organizers split the Real Housewives of New Jersey panel into two, with Giudice and husband Luis Ruelas on one panel and the Gorgas on another.

Jennifer — who was on Giudice's RHONJ panel with husband Bill, as well as Dolores and Frank Catania — said that the Gorgas' decision to skip Giudice and Ruelas's wedding was a misstep. (Joe and Melissa had been planning on attending until false rumors about their marriage surfaced as the cameras rolled.)

"I think that they had to do what was best for them at that moment in time. However, there will be a day, trust and believe, he is going to regret not being there for his sister's wedding," she said. "Regardless of what was going down... you just don't show up for family. That's a testament to the type of family he is."

Asked by a fan why the RHONJ panel needed to be split into two, Aydin insisted "the separation didn't come from us, the separation came from the network."

