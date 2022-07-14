Andy Cohen Burned His Fingers Grabbing Curling Iron on WWHL Commercial Break: 'That Hurt'
The show must go on.
Andy Cohen burnt his hand during Wednesday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live. But the episode resumed, nonetheless, as he iced his hand.
When the series returned from commercial break, Cohen, 54, told viewers he grabbed a curling iron backstage and ended up with a painful burn.
"Welcome back to Watch What Happens Live," Cohen said to reintroduce the series. "I'm Andy Cohen in the clubhouse where one could drink too much and make an inappropriate statement, or they could grab Carole Brooks's curling iron with their hands during the commercial break and burn themselves, which is what I just did."
"Oh boy," he said while fanning himself with a cue card. "I am in pain. I'm not kidding you."
At the time, Cohen also tweeted: "That hurt."
Later during the episode, the control room relayed a message to Cohen from concerned fans — that ice isn't the best remedy for burns. "Okay, well then I'll take it off," he said, placing the ice beside him. "Can someone bring me what is good for burns?"
Cohen eventually got some bandages for his fingers. Before that though, the host said he "dipped it in milk" and applied a burn cream.
"But I'm like, shaking, which is very weird," he added of the injury.
It seemed to be a bad Wednesday all around for Cohen, who shared another unexpected experience on Instagram. Before filming the show, Cohen found himself in a cab with a memorably unpleasant smell.
"You simply cannot believe the smell in this cab….. I truly think there is a dead animal in this car," he shared on his Instagram Story. "Ok I am just sharing to pass the time and take my mind off this smell."
But the ride didn't improve.
"UPDATE: he took me the wrong way and we are in a huge fight," Cohen added in a second Instagram Story post. "This is not going well."