Andy Cohen Says He's Blacklisted Several 'Annoying' Celebrities from Watch What Happens Live

If you can’t take the heat, get out of the Watch What Happens Live kitchen!

WWHL host Andy Cohen admitted that among the rotating door of celebrities to appear on his talk show over the years, some have been blacklisted from returning.

“There are a few people. And you would be surprised, there are a few people who we have deemed ‘not worth the trouble,’” he told AOL Lifestyle on Sunday.

Typically, celebrities not welcome to return the late-night series are those with too many demands in regards to Cohen’s famously juicy line of questioning.

“Like, you can’t talk about this and you can’t ask about that,” he explained. “Or there are a couple people who have been on the show that we deem too annoying to come back.”

While Cohen didn’t name names, he did confirm to the outlet that none of the “annoying” guests included Bravo stars.

In the past, The WWHL host, 51, dished on some of the more negative celebrity guest experiences he’s had, calling out stars like Amber Rose, Jillian Michaels — who once called her WWHL experience “really awful” — and Debra Winger.

In June, Cohen declared Rose, 35, his worst guest, and explained why to Vulture.

“She was not up for my tomfoolery. I remember asking her questions and she was like, ‘I don’t want to talk about that. I don’t want to talk about that.’ It was not a good fit. I just don’t think it was the show for her,” he said.

Cohen also told the outlet that he didn’t think X-Files actress Gillian Anderson, 50, enjoyed her time on the show.

“I don’t know why, but I remember feeling like, ‘Oh god, she didn’t like that,’” he said.

The same month, the Housewives guru explained to Bravo’s The Daily Dish why Oscar-winning actress Winger, 64, was also a less-than-stellar guest during her October 2018 appearance.

“Oh my god, it was bad. I almost can’t talk about it,” he said. “You know what’s weird about Debra Winger? We really did connect, and during the commercial break, she kept saying, ‘You know, you’re like my Jewish little brother. I feel connected to you.’ But then when the camera came on, she wasn’t having me.”

Meanwhile, another guest that’ll likely make Cohen’s blacklist is Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess, who recently slammed Cohen as a “messy queen” after the host asked Burgess about working with Eddie Murphy on an upcoming film.

“Yes I said it! Don’t care he knows either!” Burgess wrote in the comments section on Instagram. “He should remember his talk show isn’t an episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta! It’s a place where artists come to talk about art and have a little fun. NOT a place to rehash old rumors or bring a star negative press.”

Burgess, 40, was irked that Cohen said Murphy was “very problematic for gays” early in his career, when he made homophobic jokes about gays and AIDS (Murphy later issued an apology and said he was “misinformed).

“I received 4 Emmy nominations for acting! NOT for being my self,” Burgess continued. “He was lucky I had my wits and Christian values THAT day. Always keep it classy. Being friends with other talented celebrities doesn’t make you talented, it makes you friends with other famous celebrities! He should rip a page from Anderson Cooper and learn how to do his job.”

The actor later stood by his comments during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, and addressed Cohen once again in an Instagram Story.

“We all have pasts! The worst kind of human is a human that forgets they have one and proceeds to zero in on something you have moved on and learned from,” he wrote. “I wanted no part of that. My future is bright and light is what I intend to bring.”

Cohen acknowledged tensions with Burgess on his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live, saying the star booked it off set following his appearance.

“He ran out of there. Did not sign the guest book — he ran out,” Cohen said. “He was like, ‘He knows I was here.’ That’s what he said to the person who asks to sign the guest book. It was something else, alright.”

He later added, “[Burgess] made an entertaining show, I’ll tell you that. Sometimes it’s fun to watch the show when the guest hates the host.”