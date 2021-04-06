Andy Cohen Announces 'Bravo Kids' Special on WWHL, Featuring Gia Giudice, Brielle Biermann and More

The upcoming special on Watch What Happens Live will include more than a dozen children of current and former Real Housewives cast members

The Housewives' kids, from Salt Lake City, Utah, all the way to Atlanta, Georgia, are telling all!

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fan-favorite Brooks Marks (son of cast member Meredith Marks) will also be part of the "Bravo kids" special, as well as Dolores Catania's son Frankie, Vicki Gunvalson's daughter Briana Culberson, Jeana Keough's son Shane and Cynthia Bailey's daughter Noelle Robinson.

"We're gearing up for a special Bravo Kids episode of #WWHL with Brielle Biermann, Riley Burruss, Frankie Catania, Briana Culberson, Gia Giudice, Shane Keough, Victoria de Lesseps, Albie & Chris Manzo, Brooks Marks, Noelle Robinson, Avery Singer and Kairo Whitfield!" the WWHL host wrote on Facebook. "Post all of your questions for them, NOW!"

Cohen, 52, did not specify when the episode will air or whether any of the kids' famous moms will appear.

Last month, the Housewives executive producer marked the 15-year anniversary of the iconic franchise, which began with The Real Housewives of Orange County premiere on March 21, 2006.

"#RHOC premiered 15 years ago today. When I posed for this picture a week later, I had no idea the series would change the course of pop culture — and my life — forever," he wrote alongside a throwback photo on Instagram of himself around the time of the first RHOC episode. "Thanks to each and every Real Housewife, and the incredible production teams from Evolution, Shed Media, Truly Original, Sirens, GoodBye Pictures, & Purveyors of Pop for keeping the series humming!"