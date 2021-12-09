Andy Cohen's mom Evelyn helped inspire his new book Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes from Women I Love, out now

Andy Cohen and His Mom Talk About Their Tight Bond — and How His Coming Out 'Brought Us Closer'

Behind every great man...

In the new issue of PEOPLE, Andy Cohen opens up about his close relationship with his mom Evelyn, who inspired his new book, Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes from Women I Love.

"She always celebrated me being myself," Andy, 53, tells PEOPLE of his mom. "She empowered me."

The Bravo host credits his mom with keeping him grounded.

"She taught me to speak my mind. And she keeps me on my toes," Andy says. "She'll text me after Watch What Happens Live and say, 'That was horrible,' or 'Those guests are boring,' or 'You look fat.' She's a major ballbuster. But when she texts, 'That was a great show,' I know she means it."

While the mother-son duo says they've always been close, their bond grew even tighter after he came out to her in the late 1980s.

"It definitely brought us closer," says Andy, who is dad to 2-year-old son Ben. "She'd found a letter I wrote to someone in which I expressed my fear about telling more people I was gay. She thinks I left it out on purpose so she would find it. She confronted me about it, and I told her I was gay. We both started crying, and it was very emotional. But moments later she said, 'I probably would've hated your wife anyway.' It was so funny and so true."

Soon after Andy came out, Evelyn decided to begin volunteering for the LGBTQ community.

"I decided I needed to do something about AIDS, because I was scared to death he was going to die," Evelyn, 83, says. "I got involved with Doorways, which provides housing for people with HIV/ AIDS. It was a big relief to me, to meet all of these really wonderful people I hadn't known before and to be able to contribute something."

Adds Andy: "It's an amazing testament to the kind of person she is, that her reaction to me coming out was: 'I need to get involved in this community.'"

They say a mother always knows — but Evelyn says she wasn't so sure about Andy's sexuality, despite responding to his coming out with love and acceptance.

"I had a feeling. I was looking under his bed one day and I found ... What magazine was it, Andy?" Evelyn says.

Says Andy: "It doesn't matter the name of the magazine! She found gay porn."

"But then, he always was in the shows — he was in Carousel, prancing around in it, and I wondered..." Evelyn muses.

Adds Andy: "So the gay porn wasn't clue enough? It had to be that I was 'prancing' around in Carousel?! As if, by the way, the Diana Ross posters in my bedroom weren't clue enough. I thought it was so obvious."

Concludes Evelyn: "I liked those singers as much as he did!"